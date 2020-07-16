The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will put some $5 million into an effort to enhance safety on 400 miles of Acadiana roadway next year.
Ashley Moran, a planner for the Acadiana Planning Commission, said the program will include several steps to avoid “roadway departure” wrecks, generally defined as occurring when a single vehicle leaves the roadway and collides with a fixed object, such as a tree or culvert.
“That is the profile of a lot of our crashes,” Moran said. Oftentimes those crashes occur on rural roads at night and involve impaired or distracted driving in which the vehicle operator may be drunk or on drugs or using his cellphone or other equipment. The result: The vehicle leaves the road and the crash imperils the driver.
That’s happened some 10,000 times over the past three years in the eight parishes served in the Acadiana Planning Commission area, which includes Evangeline, St. Landry, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary parishes. Roadway departure was involved in more than half of wrecks in Acadiana between 2015 and 2019.
Such roadway departure wrecks in Acadiana resulted in 61 deaths in 2017, 63 in 2018 and 51 in 2019, she said.
Moran said projects are underway for roadway striping, making clearer curves in the roadway and for integrating rumble strips in the center or along the edges of the roads to alert drivers they are leaving the travel lane.
She said the planning commission worked with the DOTD district to secure additional federal funds for rumble strips. She said it might take a year to implement that program, but the result — giving drivers a warning before they crash — might save lives.
“That’s the biggest engineering thing we can do to make roads safer,” Moran said. “It’s the only engineering thing we can do for distracted driving. When they hit those bumps, people come awake.”
“Drivers need to stay alert at all times when operating a vehicle on the roadway,” Ron Czajkowski, Acadiana Regional Transportation safety coalition coordinator, said in an issued statement. “Public works departments are doing their part to plan and build improvements to keep drivers on the road, but we would like to ask residents to help us lower our fatal crash numbers by not driving while impaired from alcohol or drugs or driving distracted. Distracted driving is now a major cause of roadway departure crashes, and we are asking everyone to do their part to ensure that all Acadiana residents arrive home safe to their families.”
The planning commission reminds drivers that it’s especially dangerous to operate a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and that distracted driving — for example, using cell phones and electronics while driving — is also dangerous.
A third factor in roadway departure wrecks, the planning commission said, involves driving on flooded roads. The planning commission reminded drivers to turn around when they encounter floods.
New rumble strips are planned for such roads as Lousiana 93 and part of U.S. Highway 90 in Lafayette Parish; U.S. 167 in St. Landry; LA 92 in St. Martin; LA 182 in St. Mary; and LA 14 in Vermilion Parish.