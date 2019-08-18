Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco died Sunday at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.
Blanco died from complications from ocular melanoma. As soon as the news broke, friends and colleagues across the state reacted to her death.
Acadiana leaders fondly remember Blanco as a compassionate leader who worked hard for every Louisiana resident. They proudly claim Blanco, a Coteau native and University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate, as their own.
"The thing that sits closest in my immediate memory of her is warmth, care, concern and determination to do what was right," said Pearson Cross, a UL political scientist. "She was a formidable person, but somehow managed to package that strength in a velvet glove so that you weren't aware often times just how strong, resilient and determined she was."
As an employee of a state university, Cross initially considered Blanco to be his "boss of bosses." Cross would later consider her to be his friend and neighbor after she moved into a home in his Lafayette neighborhood of Bendel Gardens.
In recent years, Cross said the former governor pushed him to speak up about issues in Louisiana.
"She said, 'You have a voice. You have a platform. You have to let people know the truth,'" Cross said. "She encouraged me to be forthright in public affairs, and I've never forgotten that. It's been a responsibility I've lived up to some of the time, and the rest of the time it's something I try to aspire to."
Greg Davis, former director of the Cajundome, worked closely with Blanco after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the Louisiana coast in 2005.
Blanco called upon Davis and his team to shelter displaced Louisiana residents at the Lafayette event venue.
"She demonstrated to all of us that we were responding to the needs of fellow Louisiana citizens," Davis said. "Some were referring to them as refugees — a negative stereotype being pushed by the national media — but Blanco didn't react that way. She reacted in a very human way, and she treated everyone as a human being worthy of respect."
Like many, Davis also remembers Blanco as a champion for increasing access to education and improving outcomes for children in poor, minority school districts.
"I'll always remember Governor Blanco as a leader who would look at the landscape of education outcomes in Louisiana and see something that would leave her outraged," Davis said. "She would not settle for that because deep in her heart she believed that all children could learn at all levels."
Richard Zuschlag, chairman and CEO of Acadian Companies, remembered Blanco as a friend and inspiration.
"Kathleen was a brilliant teacher, an astute politician, a dedicated public servant and a pioneer among women in Louisiana politics," Zuschlag said in a statement. "She met all of her challenges and opportunities with skill, grace, wisdom and compassion. Our community, our state and our nation have lost an outstanding public servant.
"While Kathleen may always be remembered as our first female governor or for her many other public achievements, I will always remember her as a loving friend and a compassionate leader.”
Blanco had been recognized several times since announcing her terminal cancer diagnosis.
Recent honors in Acadiana include a UL public policy center in her name that houses her gubernatorial papers, a stretch of U.S. 90 between Lafayette and Raceland with signage in her name and an exhibit hall in her name at the Bayou Teche Museum in New Iberia that features her desk and an American flag that flew over the capitol on her birthday.
"I think Acadiana will remember Blanco with pride," Cross said. "She is and was one of ours who rose to great heights, and she'll always be remembered as a Cajun, as an Acadian, as a representative of the best of this region."