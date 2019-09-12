If a Lafayette council member wants a pay raise, the public should know about it.
That's the philosophy behind a resolution being offered Tuesday by Lafayette City-Parish Council Chairman Jared Bellard and Councilman William Theriot.
The resolution would require any council member who wants a pay raise to introduce an ordinance before the council. The council would have to vote to budget money for the raise and the public would have the opportunity to comment.
The home rule charter allows council members to take a 10 percent raise every four-year term. In the past, Bellard said the protocol has been for the council to adopt a budget containing the 10 percent raise. Council members, by telephone, each indicate whether they want to take all of the raise, part of the raise or none of the raise.
"The public never knew if someone took a pay raise," Bellard said.
The change, he said, would introduce transparency to the process and hold council members accountable to the public.
During a recent 2019-20 budget hearing, Councilman Bruce Conque proposed allocating money for the 10 percent pay raise. He withdrew it days later after public outcry, allowing the new city and parish councils to amend their budgets if they want the pay raises.
Bellard said he received lots of phone calls from residents upset about the process that he defined as flawed.
"Once I explained the system," he said, "they were like 'that's ridiculous.'"
A resolution does not have the force of law that an ordinance does.
The City-Parish Council is being replaced in January with a separate Lafayette City Council and a Lafayette Parish Council based on a charter amendment voters approved in December. Elections to fill those seats are Oct. 12 and, if runoffs are necessary, Nov. 16.
Bellard and Theriot cannot seek re-election because term limits of the City-Parish Council are carried over to the new city and parish councils per the charter amendment.