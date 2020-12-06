A retired 30-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department, Reggie Thomas made history Saturday winning the runoff for City Marshal.
It is the first time in the city of Lafayette's 135-plus year history that voters elected a Black person to a citywide post.
"In 1910, the city marshal's office started," Thomas said Sunday. "An African American had never won that. I am proud of that."
Hard work, knocking on doors daily, emphasizing his qualifications are what Thomas, a no-party candidate, believes carried him to victory over his opponent, Kip Judice, a Republican also with 30 years in law enforcement with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and now as police chief in Duson.
"We didn't have the money. We didn't have the big endorsements," Thomas said. "We knocked on doors. I went out to meet people. It was like working 8-hour days knocking on doors."
Thomas only recently began mentioning the historic significance if he would win the race. He said he didn't want the election to be about political party or race.
"I told people this should be a job interview and they should pick the best person to handle the job."
Thomas retired from the police department in June after Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who took office in January, said he was eliminating the deputy chief position Thomas held for three years. The position was created by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux especially for Thomas who, despite his experience and serving as interim chief for 11 months, wasn't able to apply for police chief because he had a two-year college degree instead of the required four-year degree.
The newly-elected City Marshal didn't want to discuss that Sunday.
"I'm a religious guy. I think God opens doors," he said. "What should be looked at is the way I reacted. I did not go negative. I did not try to file a lawsuit. I handled it professionally."
Thomas said he looks forward to working with the Lafayette Police Department and Sheriff Mark Garber, who endorsed Judice.
He commended Judice for a clean, negative-free campaign despite different plans and ideas.
Thomas plans to appoint a transition team to review every aspect of the City Marshal's Office, looking at things might be done better that have been done the same way for decades.
One of his top priorities is to earn accreditation for the office, which was lost under previous City Marshal Brian Pope, who was convicted of three felony malfeasance in office charges and is serving a year in jail. Accreditation, Thomas said, will provide the department with directives and procedures, written guidelines that will serve as the department's standards.
He also hopes the 26 people in his office can obtain training through the Lafayette Police Department "so everybody is on the same page." Currently, the office has its own trainer. Thomas said the office could save taxpayers' money by training through the police department.
"I intend to go into the Marshal's Office and make it one of the best in the nation," he said.