Voter participation was high on Election Day in Lafayette Parish continuing a trend of record-setting numbers during early voting.
Most polling sites had steady traffic throughout the day, with a few locations seeing long lines.
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory stood outside City Hall shortly after polls opened to greet voters.
Although there had been a line when the polls opened at 6 a.m., a poll worker said it was nothing extreme.
Daphne Tyler, a first-time poll worker in Louisiana who spent 20 years working the polls in Florida, arrived at Lafayette City Hall at 5 a.m. and said she would stay until the final vote was cast Tuesday night.
“It's been very nice, really quiet, really smooth so far this morning. People have been really cooperative,” Tyler said about 8:15 a.m.
Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret advised voters Tuesday morning to call his office about any problems voting.
Voters posted on Facebook Election Day morning about problems with machines at Myrtle Place Elementary School not recording votes for President. Another posted about alleged voting machine problems at Prairie Elementary.
"Each time a voter has an issue, call and we'll check it out," Perret said. "If a machine is truly malfunctioning, we will replace the machine."
The Myrtle Place machines were checked by mechanics, he said, and they were operating properly.
Jeremiah Gooding took his 6-year-old son, Logan, with him to Northside High School on Tuesday morning to participate in the election process.
It’s been a father-son tradition since Logan was just an infant.
“It’s part of the process,” Gooding said. “Why wouldn’t you include your child? You instill the values you want to instill at a young age.”
Gooding said he votes in every election, not just the major ones.
On Tuesday, he said he cast his vote for President Donald Trump, although he said he did not favor either of the primary candidates.
“I’m apathetic to both candidates,” Gooding said. “I don’t like how Biden has been in office forever. Just the same old, same old. Overall, I think Trump has done a good job in terms of the economic condition pre-COVID, but his rhetoric leaves something to be desired. I voted based solely on how he turned the economy around.”
Felton Batiste, an election commissioner who has worked polls for 14 years, said Tuesday was different from any previous experience he’s had.
“There’s a big, big difference this time,” Batiste said. “It’s COVID plus everything else — the race thing and people not coming together the way they should.”
Batiste said poll workers underwent more training for Tuesday’s election in preparation for the possibility of voting interference. He said there is no expectation that anything will go wrong, and people had been cooperative all morning.
Kathy Ruckstuhl, 63 was voting at Myrtle Place Elementary with her children, Russell, 25, and Kathryn, 21.
She said it was the first time they were all voting as a family.
"I think they’re being responsible citizens," Kathy Ruckstuhl said. "We saw the line this morning at 6 a.m., people waiting to get in. … To see our democracy in action like that, I just think that’s an amazing thing and none of us should take our voting rights for granted. And people weren’t this morning. It’s really interesting to see."
Broussard residents Marcela Carmichael, a native of Brazil, and Jose Merced, a native of Puerto Rico, met in line Tuesday waiting to vote at Broussard Middle School. Both were voting for Donald Trump.
Carmichael voted for Donald Trump based on his policies regarding the cost of medical insurance. She is also anti-abortion. No candidate is perfect, she said, but she couldn't vote for a candidate who “goes against my Christian beliefs.”
Merced described himself as “very conservative,” anti-abortion and anti-illegal immigration. He voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.
He said he’ll never vote Democrat. “I don’t want to see the United States turn into a Cuba or Venezuela or Nicaragua.”
C.J. Devalcourt breathed a sigh of relief for a quick voting process Tuesday afternoon at Carencro Middle School. He said he'd be glad to see the election over, a sentiment several others echoed.
Devalcourt, 39, said that he believed voting in person was the only way voting should happen, even this year, continuing on to say that absentee and mail-in ballots were a "bad road to go down.”
Kaiya Naquin, 18, was voting for the first time at Edgar Martin Middle School. The first-time voter cast her ballot for Joe Biden.
"I think voter participation is important and we really need to get those numbers up there," Naquin said of the high voter turnout. "All the wishes and the ideas of the community are fully represented when you have these numbers coming out. When everyone comes to vote you get to see everyone’s ideas represented and that’s really important to me, even if who I don’t want to win wins. It’s important to know where the country is as a whole as far as ideologies."
Writer Julia Guilbeau contributed to this report.