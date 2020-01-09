Lafayette Consolidated Government is accusing the Sheriff’s Office of deliberately overcharging parish government for the care of state inmates and hiding the practice with shady accounting. In a strongly worded legal filing this week, LCG also claims the Sheriff’s Office has made a practice of illegally replacing local inmates with state inmates, reaping lucrative state per-diem payments while also billing parish government for services to the same inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office’s practices have produced “ill-gotten gains,” causing it to be “unjustly enriched,” according to the filing, which is the latest salvo in an intensifying battle over financial responsibility for Lafayette Parish Correctional Center operations and inmate care.

“The Sheriff is unlawfully double-dipping,” the filing states.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+2 Council to consider $860,000 increase to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office amid layoffs Two items on Tuesday's Lafayette City-Parish Council meeting agenda would provide an additional $860,000 for the jail and Sheriff's Office at …

Sheriff Mark Garber sued former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration in October, claiming city-parish government in the 2019-2020 fiscal year had stiffed the Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $12.8 million for clinical and medical care, inmate transportation and other services. Instead of paying that amount, Garber proposed the administration cough up $1.8 million for 35 employees who work in those areas.

Robideaux, who clashed with Garber throughout his four years in office, did not comply with Garber’s request, prompting Garber to file suit. The recent city-parish claims were filed Monday as part of those proceedings, just hours before Robideaux formally left office and his successor, Josh Guillory, was sworn in.

The city-parish claims Garber illegally shipped Lafayette Parish inmates to other jurisdictions to make way for convicted state inmates, for whom the state pays the Sheriff’s Office $25.39 per day. The parish pays the Sheriff's Office a daily rate of $3.50 for Lafayette Parish inmates who have not been tried or who have not been moved as part of their sentence. When the Sheriff's Office moves Lafayette Parish inmates elsewhere, however, the receiving jurisdiction gets the higher rate, and parish government gets stuck with the bill.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber sues Lafayette Consolidated Government over jail costs In early October, Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber filed suit against Lafayette Parish and Lafayette Consolidated Government, asking the c…

State law allows sheriffs to send inmates to other parishes for safety reasons, but they must notify the court that sets bail 72 hours in advance of the transfer. Parish lawyers say the Sheriff’s Office has failed to establish the existence of unsafe conditions and to provide the proper notice when moving inmates.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman, John Mowell, declined to comment directly on the double-dipping claims in the litigation. But Mowell disputed the notion the Sheriff’s Office is unfairly enriching itself at the parish’s expense. The jail needs state inmates — those serving sentences following a conviction — to perform janitorial, kitchen and other labor that pretrial inmates are barred from doing, Mowell said.

State inmates performing these tasks do so voluntarily for far less compensation than the cost of hiring staff, which the parish would be obligated to pay for, Mowell said.

“If you had to hire someone to do their jobs, that would be a salary, that would be benefits, insurance,” Mowell said.

Additionally, he said, the Sheriff’s Office is not billing all that it could for inmates housed at the Willow Street annex and a re-entry facility.

The parish does not contribute funding for the other two facilities, since the Sheriff’s Office owns them. The other facilities provide additional options for moving parish inmates when necessary. These inmates are arguably eligible for the higher daily rate, as they would be if shipped to another parish, Mowell, said, but the Sheriff’s Office bills for the lower rate as a courtesy.

As of Thursday, the other two facilities housed 87 parish inmates, or nearly one third of their combined population, according to figures that Mowell provided.

“Those are all people that could be going out of the parish, and they could be paying that (higher) rate for,” Mowell said.

Meanwhile, 116 inmates from Lafayette Parish were housed in other jurisdictions that can bill Lafayette Parish for the higher rate.

+2 Lafayette juvenile assessment center closing over funding Operations at the Lafayette Juvenile Assessment Center will be suspended starting Monday because of a lack of funding by Lafayette Consolidate…

The total inmate population in Lafayette Parish on Thursday was 920, with a little more than two thirds of those inmates housed in the primary jail in downtown Lafayette. Of the total, 541 were parish inmates, which outnumbered state inmates nearly 2 to 1.

Robideaux, who did not seek a second term, supported Guillory’s campaign, but it’s not clear if they see eye to eye on the city-parish’s jail funding obligations, which is bound to become a major issue for the new administration and Parish Council. The parish, with dwindling annual sales tax revenue, has recently struggled to fulfill its legal mandate to pay for jail operations and other criminal justice functions.

Robideaux’s police chief, Toby Aguillard, was also at odds with Garber on certain issues, namely Garber’s failed sales tax proposal in 2018 that would have generated tens of millions of dollars in new revenue. Garber pledged to share some of the money with municipal police departments, but Aguillard said at the time that Garber had cut him out of discussions about the proposal.

Garber cited the failure to generate new revenue last month when announcing layoffs of more than 40 employees, including some who work in inmate rehabilitation programs.

+2 Lafayette PD interim chief aims to maintain status quo during leadership change Interim Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan said he hopes to keep the department on a steady course as he settles into the position just days …

Guillory shocked Aguillard prior to taking office by publicly stating — without explanation — his intention to fire the chief. Aguillard, though displeased, resigned without a fight on Monday. Guillory acknowledged Thursday on KPEL that Aguillard’s relationship with Garber factored into his decision.

Guillory said he has “the utmost respect for the sheriff,” adding that “my administration will have a good relationship with him.”

Guillory did not respond to the Advocate’s query on Thursday concerning his position on the city-parish’s latest claims in the litigation with Garber. Any appeasement of Garber presents a potentially awkward balancing act for Guillory, who, like other mayor-president candidates, promised to cut unnecessary costs to fix the parish’s fiscal crisis.

LCG's new claims are focused not only on recouping unwarranted payments to the Sheriff’s Office, but also on Garber’s allegedly underhanded means of cheating the city-parish out of those payments to begin with.

In the second half of last year, for example, the Sheriff’s Office’s invoices stopped showing expenses for parish inmates and non-parish inmates, providing “no clear accounting and assurance” that the parish would not be billed for inmates it was not obligated to pay for, according to the filing.