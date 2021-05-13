Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, family members and and other dignitaries were on hand Wednesday for the unveiling of a historical marker honoring former Gov. Kathleen Blanco at Bouligny Plaza on Main Street in New Iberia.
About 200 people were in attendance, including UL President Joseph Savoie, New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt, Blanco's husband, Raymond and her mother, 101-year-old Lucille Fremin Babineaux.
The unveiling of the marker followed a 45-minute ceremony under cloudy skies.
Before offering a prayer, the Rev. F. Hampton Davis, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua in Eunice, teased Raymond Blanco. "You got a new nickname — Lazarus," he said. "You look awesome."
DeCourt looked around the crowd, remarking on the sizable turnout on a day that threatened rain. "You can see how the community loves her," he said. She "made an impact on the entire state."
Governor from 2004-2008, Blanco was born in Iberia Parish and reared there prior to her enrollment at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. She served as a state representative, Public Service commissioner, lieutenant governor and governor in a political career that spanned 25 years.
Achievements from her lone term as governor include robust efforts for Louisiana to catch up in K-12 and higher education and provide pay hikes for teachers and law enforcement.
However, what most recall from her tenure was Hurrricane Katrina in August 2005. Stephen Barnes, Blanco Public Policy Center director, recently said “no state, let alone a relatively small one, could have been adequately prepared” for the destruction the storm delivered and its aftermath, in particular the failure of New Orleans’ levees. He said as time has passed, Louisianians have a “much better perspective on the challenges of Katrina.” It took a decade to get to that understanding and to reconsider her service as governor.
With the passing of time, people remember and understand Blanco’s role during the hurricanes and beyond. Barnes, an economist, said Blanco and her administration worked hard after the storm to set Louisiana on a recovery path and largely succeeded.
Nungesser underscored that at Wednesday's unveiling.
After a second-line parade behind the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band in Bouligny Plaza, Babineaux helped Nungesser loosen a bow to unveil the marker.
"History will be kinder to her than the winds of politics," Nungesser said.