Registered voters in the city of Lafayette are beginning to receive voter registration cards in the mail that identify their new city and parish council districts.
Charlene Meaux Menard, Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters, said new voter registration cards for those living outside the city of Lafayette went out earlier. City voters' card were held up until a court case was resolved over whether corrections to the new city council districts were legally approved. The Louisiana Supreme Court decided July 3 that it would not consider the case.
Voter registration cards are mailed on Tuesdays, Menard said.
For the first time since 1996, city of Lafayette voters this fall will elect their own five-person city council and voters throughout the parish, including all six municipalities, will elect a five-person parish council.
In June 1996, parts of the city and parish governments — including the city of Lafayette and parish of Lafayette councils — combined to create Lafayette Consolidated Government. The five smaller municipalities in the parish kept their own mayors and councils.
In December, voters decided to split the nine-person city-parish council into two so that only representatives of the city of Lafayette will vote on issues concerning the city while the parish council can focus on parish issues, including dwindling revenues.
The primary election is Oct. 12. The general election is Nov. 16. The new council will be seated in January.
The deadline to register to vote in the Oct. 12 primary election is Sept. 11. Qualifying to run for the council seats is Aug. 6-8.
Races on the Oct. 12 ballot in Lafayette and Lafayette Parish include:
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Secretary of State
- Attorney General
- Treasurer
- Commissioner of Agriculture
- Commissioner of Insurance
- Board of Elementary and Secondary Education
- State senator
- State representative
- Sheriff
- Clerk of Court
- Assessor
- Coroner
- Mayor-President
- Parish Council
- City Council
- School Board
