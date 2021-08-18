The U.S. exit from Afghanistan may mark the end — at least for now — of intervention in other countries’ destinies, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette professor suggested Tuesday.
Professor Jason Maloy, who holds the Kaliste Saloom Endowed Chair in political science, said Presidents Obama and Trump wanted out of Afghanistan during their administrations and an end to 20 years of U.S. involvement there.
Maloy said the United States will not necessarily suffer a lasting blow to its international prestige but in the future it may shy away from nation-building in distant lands.
“Our intervening and setting things in order (in distant lands) took a hit,” he said. “We may be retreating from interventionist projects of the past.”
Matthew Ward, visiting assistant professor at UL whose areas of expertise include the Middle East, said President Biden was correct when he cited agreements between the U.S. and the Taliban, forged during the Trump years, that locked the U.S. into a withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“I couldn’t see where we could stay there after that,” he said. “When you sign international agreements, the country is bound to abide by them.”
Biden was honoring the agreements from the perspective of the United States, not the Biden administration, Ward said. The president was “between a rock and a hard place.”
“Twenty years,” he said, “is a very long time.”
Ward said there’s a lot of political gamesmanship going on, with the administration trying to control the “spin” of the news, especially in the wake of the abrupt collapse of Afghanistan’s government and military in the face of the Taliban’s rapid advance. He said Antony Blinken, secretary of state, maintained the United States had met its stated objectives in Afghanistan by defeating al Qaeda and killing Osama bin Laden.
By achieving those goals, Blinken said, the U.S. had succeeded.
But Ward also said Biden may be angry with his advisers who did not foresee such a sudden collapse by the Afghan government and military. He said that might have reflected a lack of reliable U.S. intelligence in Afghanistan.
Maloy said some observers believe the Afghan government, not the Taliban, was more reluctant to press for peace. One view was that the Afghan government believed the Americans would back them with their military, especially with air power, and they turned down Taliban proposals.
Now, he said, people may see the Taliban back in power and have second thoughts about how things stand in Afghanistan. But, he said, Americans won’t tune in every night to see what the Taliban is doing.
They may think “it would be nice to have a stable government in Afghanistan that respects women,” but they would be reluctant to get involved.
The West may retain some influence in Afghanistan because of economic and cultural impacts there. But the likelihood is that Russia and China may have more interest because of their proximity to that torn Islamic country.