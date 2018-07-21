Confusion and conflict reigned last week as Lafayette City-Parish Council members struggled to explain proposed fundamental local governance changes to skeptical constituents at a series of town hall meetings.
The concept is to split the council into two governing bodies, one for the city and one for the parish, while retaining a consolidated administration directed by a mayor-president.
The skepticism from some of those attending the forums was not so much directed at the concept as it was the sense that the proposal is being rushed, even as it is still being modified.
“I’m not totally against some of the ideas,” Jim Crumling said Monday night at the South Regional Library, describing himself as a retired engineer. “Before I ever went in to install a room, I knew where every wire was going; I knew where every piece of equipment was going in place. I didn’t go into that room and just start putting pieces here and there.”
The council on July 10 voted to introduce a series of proposed charter amendments that Lafayette Parish voters must approve before they can take effect. A council vote on whether to put the amendments before voters is expected Aug. 7. That’s the latest a vote can occur to secure a green light from state authorities to place the measure on the Dec. 8 ballot, according to council members who are pushing it.
The proposed charter amendments and draft district maps have not formally changed since the council's vote to introduce them, but the town hall meetings were filled with talk of possible revisions.
Council members acknowledged that changes are in the works, but, as Councilman Jay Castille said, nothing will be released until a final proposal is set in stone.
“We are just trying to make sure it’s fair across the board and we don’t miss anything,” Castille said Wednesday evening at the Comeaux Recreation Center.
Castille, speaking at a meeting hosted by Councilwoman Nanette Cook, said he hoped final versions of the proposed charter amendments and new council district maps would be ready by the end of the week. On Friday, he told The Advocate the aim is to release them by Wednesday .
One amendment that looks certain is aimed at concerns over term limits. Some opponents of the proposal have suggested it is an underhanded attempt to allow term-limited council members to start fresh in newly created seats.
Council members Cook and Liz Hebert said they will introduce an amendment that prohibits term-limited council members from running for any new seat. Additionally, terms already completed on the existing council will count toward limits on any new council under the amendment. City-Parish Council members are allowed three consecutive terms.
Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, one of four term-limited council members, announced at his town hall meeting Tuesday that he wouldn’t seek election on any new council, despite his opposition to term limits.
“I really do believe we have pushed good people out of positions because we say, ‘You’re out of time,’ ” Boudreaux said in an interview after the meeting. “If it will allow us to move forward in a positive way, I’m the sacrificial lamb.”
The other term-limited council members — Jared Bellard, Jay Castille and William Theriot — already have said they wouldn’t run for re-election.
Councilman Pat Lewis, one of three opposed to the proposal, took many by surprise when he pitched an altogether new proposal at his town hall meeting Thursday.
Instead of splitting up the current council, in which members representing primarily rural areas and other towns are allowed a say in city matters, Lewis wants to adopt something called “proportional voting.” In this scenario, council meetings would be split into a city agenda and parish agenda. Council members would be allocated voting power based on the makeup of their constituencies.
For example, the vote of a council member whose district is 10 percent city residents would be worth one-tenth of a point, whereas the representative of a city-only district would be counted as a full point. Votes would be decided with a final score.
Lewis said proportional voting would afford the city of Lafayette the same autonomy as other municipalities in the parish, no charter amendments or redistricting necessary. Speakers greeted the proposal curiously, without strong feelings in either direction.
One word of caution came from Boudreaux, who attended Lewis’ meeting amid tensions between them. Boudreaux said proportional voting is unfair to city residents who live in districts with majority noncity residents because their representative wouldn’t hold the same sway as others.
“Proportional voting is a nice thing for members of the body, but it’s not very nice for the people,” Boudreaux said.
Boudreaux sounded courteous and accommodating at the town hall meeting, saying he was willing to work with Lewis to try to iron out kinks in his idea. He struck a different tone when speaking Sunday on his weekly radio show, in which he took offense at what he said were allegations that he squeezed Lewis out of drafting district maps for his own benefit.
Boudreaux and Lewis, the only two black members of the nine-member council, represent districts that are each 63 percent minority. Under the proposed map, the district Lewis would run in is 51.1 percent minority, while Boudreaux’s is 74.6 percent. At the same time, the proposed map pushes Lewis’ district to the city’s western edge, contorting it more heavily than the others.
Drafting new, city-only district maps is a thorny endeavor because the maps must comply with esoteric federal regulations, including the Voting Rights Act, which forbids the dilution of minority voting power. There is no straightforward way of interpreting the law, but Boudreaux and Lewis have both said they want any new map to retain two districts with minority representation exceeding 60 percent.
Lewis said before the July 10 introductory vote that he had seen the proposed map only a few days prior, and he joined Bellard and Theriot in voting against introduction. Boudreaux, meanwhile, has been intimately involved in shaping the proposal as one of its authors, along with Castille and Councilman Bruce Conque.
Boudreaux, during a fiery hourlong segment, suggested Lewis is more concerned about keeping downtown territory than minority representation.
“Every single map that was drawn that included downtown to remain in District 3 dips below 60 percent, which makes it challenging for an African-American to get elected,” Boudreaux said. “I myself reached out to Pat Lewis through a third party who was kind of representing his interest. I said, ‘Do he want black people, or do he want downtown?’ ”
Lewis sounded conciliatory before his town hall meeting on Thursday. Asked about his exclusion from drafting the map, he said he didn’t “want to dwell on that because they are trying to make it better; they are working with me now.”
He didn’t reply directly when asked if he will vote for the final proposal, saying he wants to persuade others to consider his proportional voting alternative.
As for the importance of downtown, Lewis said he had indeed noticed losing it upon first seeing the proposed map. But downtown is no more important than any other area in his district, he said.
Lewis said his goal is to keep his constituency as close as possible to what it is now.
“I represent these people that trusted in me, and I want to make sure I keep as many as I can,” he said.