Qualifying for fall congressional and local elections begins July 20 which means by mid-April, the proliferation of campaign signs will begin in Lafayette.
In the city of Lafayette, candidates may erect campaign signs 90 days before the first day of qualifying. According Robert Jarred of Scenic Lafayette, campaign signs should not be erected until April 21.
Already Scenic Lafayette has been in contact with a candidate who erected signs before they're allowed.
The Lafayette law that regulates when campaign signs can go up also restricts the size of campaign signs and where they are allowed to be placed.
When candidates qualify, they're handed a packet of documents that includes restrictions on signs, David Begnaud of Scenic Lafayette said. Sometimes, he said, that page is overlooked among the other documents, but it's important for candidates to adhere to the rules.
"If everybody knows the rules and regulations and adheres to them," he said, "it's a level playing field."
Here are some of the rules for campaign signs in Lafayette, according to Scenic Lafayette:
- Signs are prohibited in public rights of way.
- Signs may not be placed on public property such as stop sign poles.
- Signs in residential neighborhoods are limited to 12 square feet.
- Signs on commercial property are limited 32 square feet.
- Signs may not be placed on trailers.
- Signs may not be placed on fences.
Campaign signs also must be removed within 14 days of an election unless a candidate makes it to a runoff.
Qualifying is July 20-22 for those running for congress (U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives), appeals court judge and one Lafayette City Court judge seat vacated with the December resignation of Judge Michelle Odinet after she was caught on video using racial slurs.
Other elections on the Nov. 8 ballot in Lafayette Parish include mayors of Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Scott and Youngsville; police chiefs in Broussard, Carencro, Scott and Youngsville; council members in Broussard, Carencro, Scott and Youngsville; and aldermen in Duson.