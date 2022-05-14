Abortion rights supporters gathered in Parc Putnam in downtown Lafayette as part of a nationwide movement of “Bans Off Our Bodies” rallies in response to a leaked draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion in the United States.
Around 100 demonstrators, mostly women and girls from ages 12 to 70, waved signs with slogans such as “Keep your laws off my body” and “Control the sperm provider 1st,” taking to a portable microphone to share their experiences with reproductive health care and their concerns around the possible dismantling of Roe v. Wade.
If Roe v. Wade is overruled, Louisiana is one of 26 states where abortion would be banned.
Supporters said their fight for the right to access safe abortion services was just one piece of ensuring adequate reproductive health care for women, raising additional concerns about things such as Louisiana’s abstinence-focused approach to sexual health education.
Emilia Bellone, a Lafayette psychotherapist, said she first attended a demonstration for abortion rights when she was 17. Standing in a park across from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Lafayette and protesting on the same issues more than five decades later “is mind boggling,” she said.
Bellone said she’s worked with victims of domestic abuse and violence, rape and incest, as well as mothers with multiple children who struggled to secure the financial resources and physical, mental and emotional support to successfully raise their children.
She said she considers denying women control over their bodies and reproductive choices an extension of the abuse her clients have faced.
“The heart of abuse and oppression is force. It’s denying people a choice over their lives and over their bodies,” the therapist said.
The 69-year-old said she believes the decision to have an abortion should be a private decision between a woman and her medical and mental health providers.
“I knew women that had to have back alley abortions because they were raped or they were in abusive relationships. These were friends. I saw what happened to them afterward. How they bled, how they got infections, how some of them almost died. So seeing this — it blows my mind that we’re even considering going back to something like that,” Bellone said.
Amanda Anderson, who moved to Lafayette four years ago, said she volunteered to organize Saturday’s rally because she wanted to ensure pro-abortion rights supporters in the state and Acadiana, who can often feel outnumbered among more vocal conservative and religious groups, had a public, visible voice.
“I know there are pro-choice people in the state and especially in this community. I know we’re not all conservative, we’re not all religious. … I knew this would matter to a lot of people in this community,” Anderson said.
Nikole Primeaux, 37, said her passion around advocating for abortion access and reproductive freedoms was fully ignited at 24, when she was told that because of her syringomyelia, a chronic condition where a fluid-filled cavity or cyst forms in the spinal cord, she risked paralyzation if she became pregnant and was cautioned against having children. She then began a yearslong reproductive health journey.
Primeaux, who can suffer leg numbness as a result of her condition, broke her foot and developed deep vein thrombosis, a condition where blood clots form in a deep vein, usually in the legs. As a result, she had to cease using hormonal birth control, and other birth control methods she explored were incompatible with her body.
In 2012, Primeaux decided to pursue a hysterectomy, she said. For four years, she struggled to find a doctor who would support the procedure, first being told she needed to be 35 or older, already have at least one child and the permission of a spouse to undergo the procedure. After finding a supportive doctor, they had to fight her insurance company to cover the procedure.
The 37-year-old said it felt like the ‘no’s’ she received weren’t about her health, but about controlling what she could do with her womb. That shouldn’t be the case, she said.
“Do I want to have a baby who might not survive? A baby who I might not live to see? A baby who might inherit the condition I have? No, I don’t. We should have more reproductive freedom in this country — not less,” she said.
Sydney Junot, a 32-year-old single mother, said she showed up Saturday not only to advocate for her own right to access abortion services, but because she wants the right preserved for her 3-year-old daughter in the future.
Junot said her motherhood journey has been fraught.
She struggled with endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the uterus, and her pregnancy was difficult. Weeks before her daughter’s birth, she left her husband because he’d fallen into drug addiction. Junot battled depression after the birth and said she struggled to find work to afford good care for her daughter.
Junot wanted her daughter, but she said she appreciated having the ability to make that choice and wants other people to have that right as well. As a single mother, she said she couldn’t afford to have another child and understands there are many factors that go into people’s decisions to have, or not have, children.
She wants her daughter to have the freedom in the future to make the best decisions for herself.
“I don’t want her to be in a bad relationship and get stuck because she feels like she can’t leave. … I want her to go to school if she wants to. If she gets pregnant and doesn’t want to have that child for some reason, I want her to be able to make that choice. ... She shouldn’t be controlled by other people — she is her own person,” Junot said.