Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque describes his first five months in office as a "wonderful experience," especially since he served as a member of the city council for eight years prior.
Bourque said he's proud of his team's work to improve basic necessities — roads, drainage and fire protection — and he's most looking forward to tackling bigger beautification projects for the city in the months and years ahead.
"I'm proud of the work we're doing to bolster our infrastructure," Bourque said. "We have to focus on that because we're growing, and that has to be taken care of to handle future growth. That's just good management."
Here are a few of the bigger things in the works for Broussard:
South Bernard Road extension
This $2.9 million project will connect Albertson Parkway with Main Street and will be paid for using sales tax funds.
"I'm very proud of the extension of South Bernard Road," Bourque said. "It'll help us mitigate some of the traffic issues we experience."
Construction on phase two of South Bernard Road is expected to begin this summer and take nine months to complete.
Ridgeview Outfall drainage project
This $1.1 million drainage project will stretch from Albertson Parkway through the historic downtown district and end at Morgan Street.
"We've been trying to improve drainage since the flood of 2016," Bourque said. "I think it really speaks highly of Broussard's commitment to improving infrastructure."
Work is set to begin on the project in June and take six to eight months to complete.
Fire rating improvement
Broussard's fire rating improved from a 4 to a 3 recently after city leaders made efforts to staff the fire department around the clock.
The city council voted to increase the budget in 2018 by $114,500 to ensure a minimum of two people are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The improved fire rating means lower home insurance costs for residents.
Downtown revitalization
An intensive, four-day workshop will be held in June to get the community's feedback on what they'd like to see happen with downtown Broussard.
"Downtown is a big deal to the city," Bourque said. "We're trying to make sure we're respecting the needs of our landowners and citizens by giving people the opportunity to be part of the process."
The revitalization project will not only focus on creating a new look for downtown, but also on improving the existing roads and utilities.
Patrick Williamson memorial
The Sgt. Patrick Williamson Memorial will be constructed at the center of an existing roundabout at the intersection of South Bernard Road and West Fairfield Drive in Broussard.
The $140,000 memorial is expected to be completed in about a year.
An 18-acre piece of property near the roundabout could become the site for a veteran's park in the future.
Beautification work
Broussard's public works department has been busy in recent months with cleaning and straightening road signs, pressure washing roundabouts, street sweeping and cutting grass back on sidewalks.
"We started small so we could move onto bigger things," Bourque said. "We certainly have been putting a lot of pride in our city, and we've got a broader vision for our city's branding in store."
In addition to revitalizing downtown Broussard, there are plans to add gateway signage along major streets near the city's borders.