Brach Myers, a Lafayette business and civic leader, announced Thursday he is running for House District 45 in 2023.
The seat is currently held by State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who recently announced he is running for the State Senate on the same ballot.
“I’m humbled by this outpouring of support and encouragement as I seek to represent my community at the Capitol,” Myers, a Republican, said in a prepared statement. “This particular seat has a legacy of holding a powerful presence in Baton Rouge, and I would be honored to keep that legacy alive. Lafayette, and this district in particular, truly is the engine that drives our region — leading in health care, innovation, the oil and gas industry, higher education and more — and it needs the right voice to weigh in on decisions that shape our future. I stand here with my son, Emile, as my reason for running, just as you work and sacrifice to give your own children a brighter future. I want to make sure he lives in a world where freedom, prosperity and opportunity exist for all, and in a world where democracy thrives. I look forward to this campaign over the next year, and I hope to earn your support and your vote next October.”
Myers serves as senior vice president of corporate development for LHC Group, a Lafayette-based company providing post-acute healthcare services in more than 40 states. The company, which employs more than 30,000 clinicians and healthcare professionals, was founded by his parents more than 25 years ago.
Myers was born and raised in Palmetto and spent a few formative years in New Iberia before settling down in Lafayette with his wife, Carly, where he has worked with local nonprofit organizations, particularly those focused on lifting up Acadiana’s youth, according to his statement.
He currently serves as founder and chair emeritus of The Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana — a 501c3 supporting efforts of all Boys & Girls Clubs programs throughout the state. In addition, Myers is vice chairman of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Louisiana Alliance (a 501c4 advocacy group), and he remains a member of his local community board at Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana.
Myers is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership’s Leader Development Program. He is a 2021 addition to the board of directors for the Community Foundation of Acadiana, where he serves on the finance, business development, and nominating committees.
He serves on the investment committee of Ochsner Health System’s Foundation Innovation Fund and is a board member of the Episcopal School of Acadiana. He also works ot help families through his own charitable foundation — The Myers Family Foundation.