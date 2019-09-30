Campaigning to succeed Nancy Landry (R) in the House of Representatives are candidates Jim Doré, Jonathan Goudeau, Gus Rantz and Quinta Thompson. The primary election will be Saturday, Oct. 12.
Doré, Goudeau and Rantz are Republicans. Thompson is a Democrat.
Landry vacated her District 31 seat to work as chief of staff for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. The seat has been vacant since July 16.
The district encompasses parts of Lafayette, Maurice, Milton, Scott and Youngsville. It has a population of 45,632, with 69% registered to vote. Of those, 47% are Republicans, 24% are Democrats and 29% are other.
The four candidates agree that infrastructure, business and education are all top priorities for not only their district, but the entire state. Here is a closer look into how each of the candidates plans to solve to these issues if elected into office.
Jim Doré
Jim Doré, an executive coach and facilitator for CEOs in Lafayette, cites his four main priorities for District 31 as business, education, infrastructure and judicial reform.
Doré said a common complaint he hears among oil and gas industry employers is that they cannot find trained professionals to work for them. He attributes this to a lack of communication between educators and businesses in need of employees.
“We should focus on the companies who are thinking of coming to Louisiana, and to Lafayette,” he said, “asking them, what types of skills and professional knowledge do they need to have in order to employ people here.”
Doré would propose or support legislation to create a program to retrain those who have been laid off. This can be done by educating them in a new skill that is in demand by employers. He said South Louisiana Community College is underutilized and can offer a program aimed toward retraining employees looking to re-enter the workforce.
“The only way we’re going to get business and grow business is if we use the people that we have,” he said.
Doré said coastal and legacy lawsuits, which are filed against oil and gas companies for alleged pollution and contamination, are a problem because they prevent new businesses from coming to the state.
In terms of infrastructure issues in District 31, Doré said the state must find a solution for poor drainage as well as the $14 billion backlog on the roads and bridges in the area.
As for judicial reform, Doré said, “We need to address the $50,000 threshold for a jury trial. One of the highest in the nation. Everyone deserves a right to a jury.”
Doré has been married to his wife, Gail, for 37 years. They have three children and four grandchildren.
Jonathan Goudeau
A local business owner for 28 years, Goudeau said he has the appropriate skills to communicate well in the legislature.
Goudeau has a long family and business history in the area. He worked the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for 19 years and eventually left to pursue his game-room business, Indoor Recreation Co., full time.
Goudeau said two threats to Louisiana thriving economically are legacy lawsuits and competition with Texas to promote local business.
“We need to preserve the quality of life as we know it today,” Goudeau said. “We need to protect our family and our property and we have to promote business in Louisiana. Keep our jobs and our children here.”
Goudeau said commercial and residential constituents alike have voiced concerns about poor drainage in the district. He said the legislature can appropriate funds to solve this issue.
Goudeau is opposed to raising taxes. Instead, he thinks the state can avoid raising taxes if the legislature can promote a business-friendly environment.
“Those businesses will not only create jobs but create revenue, which we don’t have to raise taxes for,” he said.
Goudeau said the state is in a bind if, at a time when all 105 seats in the House of Representatives may be filled by new officials, lawmakers still cannot work together to end party-line separations.
“I have the ability and the skills to be able to reach across the aisles and work with both sides,” Goudeau said. “I am running to represent my constituents, both Democrats and Republicans, in my district.”
Goudeau and his wife, Dawn, have three children and three grandchildren.
Gus Rantz
Rantz, the current president of Acadiana Management Group, has spent his career focusing on health care, operating 11 medical facilities in six states.
He said he’s seen firsthand the number of people in dire need of health care who still don’t have access, but he said he’s concerned the Medicaid expansion being overbroad and not providing the promised goods and services that are needed.
“We have too many people who are supposedly qualified for it [Medicaid],” Rantz said. “Safety net programs are supposed to be about those that need it, not those that want it.”
Rantz said government should be limited. He sees a struggle between what is needed and what is wanted within the legislature.
“I think too often we let emotion get in the way of making good decisions,” Rantz said. “We have to see what are we doing well, what are we not doing well and how we can improve.”
Rantz said it’s time for a rewrite on the tax code to make it simple and applicable to everyone. He said the government is practicing bad policy by too often appeasing special interest groups.
“If you start making enough exceptions to the law, the law becomes meaningless,” Rantz said. “Government is supposed to work for everyone. Not the bottom five and not the top five.”
Rantz said roads, drainage and dredging should be prioritized to address infrastructure and recurring flooding issues. He said the government has to come up with a plan because it’s not only a state issue, but a national issue as well.
Together, Rantz and his wife, Andrea, have three children.
Quinta Thompson
Thompson, a math teacher in Iberia Parish, sees education as a priority and said teachers should be better compensated.
“We want the best,” she said. “And if we want the best, we need to pay them better.”
Thompson said teachers are not being trained to effectively teach Common Core. She said the program is not bad, but teachers are not properly prepared to apply it.
“A lot of the issues that have arisen [in the legislature] have arisen from people who have never been in the classroom,” she said.
Public safety is another of Thompson’s concerns. She said the district struggles with crime and has high expectations of police officers without offering appropriate compensation.
“We can’t ask our officers to do everything that we need them to do, including education and cultural training, without paying them more,” she said.
Thompson said her master’s degree in criminology would prepare her to work with legislators to build a fair justice system. She would prioritize decriminalizing “certain issues” and support programs that help prisoners re-enter society.
Thompson said infrastructure and business are also priorities. She said that drainage is an issue, especially in places like Kaliste Saloom Road that are frequently under construction. She said if these problems were solved, more national businesses would be enticed to come to Lafayette, bringing more jobs to the district.