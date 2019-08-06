Hopeful elected officials began to officially file for their respective races Tuesday as qualifying for dozens of Louisiana positions opens ahead of the Oct. 12 general election.
Candidates will have until Thursday to file their paperwork, after which many races are expected to heat up in the final two-month slog before voters take to the polls.
Big ticket offices like the Louisiana Governor are on the table, as well as judges, clerks, coroners, sheriffs and other state and local-level positions.
In Lafayette, voters will decide on a new mayor-president, and, for the first time in decades, residents will vote on a separate city council.
Candidates must secure 50 percent of the vote on Oct. 12 to win their seat. If they don't, the top two candidates will head to a runoff, scheduled for Nov. 16.
We will update this story with more information as candidates begin to file, but you can also search the candidate database here.
10:30 a.m.
So far, 28 candidates have qualified to be on the ballot in Lafayette Parish. That includes several statewide offices, including governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
In the Lafayette mayor-president race, Simone Champagne of Youngsville, Josh Guillory of Lafayette and Nancy Marcotte of Lafayette, all Republicans, have qualified for the ballot. Carlee Alm-LaBar is expected to qualify Wednesday.
11:15 a.m.
Other candidates qualifying for parish wide races in Lafayette Parish include:
Sheriff -- incumbent Mark Garber of Broussard, a Republican.
Clerk of Court -- incumbent Louis Perret of Lafayette, a Republican.
Assessor -- incumbent Conrad Comeaux of Lafayette, a Republican, and challenger John Harold Broussard of Broussard, Independent.
Qualifying this morning for Parish Council were:
District 1 -- Keith Kishbaugh of Lafayette, Republican.
District 3 -- "Josh" Carlson of Lafayette and Jeremy Hidalgo of Youngsville, both Republican.
Lafayette City Council candidates qualifying this morning included:
District 1 -- Mark Pope of Lafayette, Republican; Sarah Gauthier Roy and Matthew Sias Jr., both of Lafayette and both Democrats.
District 2 -- incumbent Bruce Conque of Lafayette, no party.
District 5 -- Glenn Lazard of Lafayette, a Democrat.
School Board:
District 1 -- incumbent Mary Morrison of Scott, Democrat.
District 2 -- incumbent Tommy Angelle of Carencro, Republican.
District 3 -- incumbent Elroy Broussard of Lafayette, Democrat.
District 4 -- Erica Williams of Lafayette, Democrat.
District 5 -- incumbent Britt Latiolais of Lafayette, Republican.
District 6 -- incumbent Justin Centanni, Republican.
District 7 -- Kate Bailey Labue of Lafayette, Republican.
District 8 -- Hannah Smith Mason of Lafayette, Republican.
District 9 -- former superintendent of schools Donald Aguillard of Lafayette, Republican, and Hubert Gauthier of Youngsville, Republican.
Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said five candidates were waiting to qualify when the doors to the parish courthouse were opened at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The first to qualify was Mark Pope who is running for Lafayette City Council.
11:45 a.m.
The latest to qualify are:
Parish Council District 2 -- Ted Richard of Church Point, no party.
Parish Council District 3 -- "Mike" Davis of Lafayette, Republican.
City Council District 4 -- incumbent Nanette Cook of Lafayette, Republican.