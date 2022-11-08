Political newcomer Holden Hoggatt was banking on big voter turnouts in Calcasieu and Lafayette parishes early Tuesday night in his challenge for incumbent U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins’ seat.
Hoggatt, a prosecutor and private attorney, was watching closely his own home base, Lafayette, as well as Calcasieu Parish, where Higgins came under political fire for what some residents there said was a lackluster effort to secure federal aid after devastation from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“If we make the runoff we will win,” Hoggatt predicted. If.
Higgins is seeking a fourth term as Acadiana’s representative in a district that stretches from the Atchafalaya River to the Texas line.
As polls closed, Higgins, who was watching election returns from the Doubletree hotel in Lafayette, was maintaining silence about the vote count. Campaign aides said he might offer some reflections at around 9:30.
Sporting his trademark cowboy hat and boots, he circulated the floor, speaking with friends and aides only.
Hoggatt’s campaign staff was hoping for a baseline vote of around 55% to give them a chance to make the runoff and compete in the Dec. 10 runoff. Mary-Patricia Wray said she thought Hoggatt would secure second place in the eight-candidate race. The question: Could he hold Higgins below 50% and force the runoff?
“We don’t see Clay running away with it,” she said. Calcasieu might draw upwards of 40% of registered voters Tuesday, she said, which would be good for the challenger.
Hoggatt said his candidacy got a good boost in October when former Reps. John Breaux, Chris John and Charles Boustany endorsed Hoggatt’s bid to unseat Higgins.
Other candidates were Lessie Olivia Leblanc, Tia LeBrun, Guy McLendon, Thomas “Layne” Payne Jr., Jacob “Jake” Shaheen and Gloria Wiggins.