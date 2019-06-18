Taxpayers are not footing the bill for a Lafayette mayor-president candidate to use the publicly-owned Cajundome Convention Center for an event as suggested by a conservative group on its Facebook page Monday.
"Is Carlee for Lafayette throwing a CAMPAIGN EVENT at the CAJUNDOME on the TAX PAYER'S DIME? #askingforafriend," Michael Lunsford, executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana, posted on the group’s Facebook page.
The post had nearly 200 comments in less than 24 hours, some by people who believed the suggestion to be fact.
Advocate queries show the suggestion to be false.
Candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar signed a lease with the Cajundome Convention Center and paid the $920 rent, which is the normal rate for the two rooms she has reserved, Cajundome Director Pam Deville told The Acadiana Advocate on Monday. The campaign, she said, will be billed for additional charges such as staffing and catering, just as everyone else is charged.
"She’s not getting a discount. We don’t have discounts," Deville said. "We’re a public facility. We don’t give deals."
Alm-LaBar's campaign Facebook page shows an event July 15 at the Convention Center, called The Big Tent: Drainage.
Lunsford, who is paid to operate the Citizens for a New Louisiana group — formerly Lafayette Citizens Against Taxes — and its Facebook page, suggested Alm-LaBar was getting to use the publicly-owned convention center free or at a reduced rate for her campaign, perhaps because she once worked as a director for the city-parish government.
Alm-LaBar is the only non-Republican candidate in the race so far. She is registered as "no party" affiliation.
Lunsford is chairman and at-large member of the St. Martin Parish Republican Party. He lives in St. Martin Parish and is not eligible to vote for mayor-president in Lafayette Parish.
Deville, in a post on the Facebook page Tuesday, said she would have given the information to Lunsford had he asked before posting the allegation. Deville said she is a registered Republican who has served on the parish Republican Executive Committee.
When challenged on the Facebook page about misleading readers , Lunsford responded, "It's not an accusation. It's a genuine question. Hopefully, she is using campaign funds."
Contacted Monday evening, Lunsford said he previously tried to rent the Cajundome and couldn't afford it because the rent was so high.
"It's just a question," he said. "She could answer quickly."
Alm-LaBar's campaign did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
Qualifying is Aug. 6-8 for the mayor-president's race. The election is Oct. 12.
Four people have announced their candidacy: Simone Champagne, Josh Guillory and Nancy Marcotte, all Republicans, and Alm-LaBar, no party affiliation.