The office of the Louisiana Attorney General is accusing several Lafayette City-Parish Council members of violating the state's open meetings law in several text messages, but said it can't take action because the alleged violations took place too long ago.
Lafayette Consolidated Government employees or legal advisers also were called out by the Attorney General's Office, which warned "enforcement action" may be warranted for withholding public records and extensively shielding from view large parts of some documents.
Councilman Bruce Conque said he requested last week from LCG legal advisers an opinion on what discussion is allowed among council members outside of public meetings. He has not received a reply.
The Fix the Charter PAC, which had two members involved in the text messages questioned by the AG's office, released a statement Tuesday afternoon and posted the text messages on its website at https://fixthecharter.com/transparency/.
"We offer our opinion that the release of the text messages by the Attorney General’s Office was a political hack job, intended to smear the individuals who fought valiantly and in good faith to bring fair representation to the City and Parish of Lafayette," they wrote. "In other words, after their attempts to sabotage the Charter amendments were rejected by the district court, appellate court and supreme court, they decided to poison the well. We reject sour grapes, we reject the politics of mudslinging, and we will continue to fight for what we believe will improve our community."
The allegations are outlined in a July 8 memo by Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Wale. Assistant Attorney General Carey Jones forwarded Wale's memo to Lane Roy, the attorney for Keith Kishbaugh, a parish council candidate who unsuccessfully sued the city-parish council in April for using an ordinance instead of a charter vote to correct errors with new city council districts. The Attorney General's Office intervened in the suit on behalf of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who oversees elections and argued that the changes must be made with a new charter amendment. Jones was one of the attorneys arguing the case in court.
A district judge and state appeals court dismissed the challenge and the state supreme court refused to hear the case.
The open meetings law allegations stem from the results of a public records request the Attorney General's Office submitted to LCG the day after a district court judge ruled against Kishbaugh and Ardoin. The AG's office received hundreds of text messages and emails, including many between and among councilmen Kenneth Boudreaux, Jay Castille, Bruce Conque and Kevin Naquin, along with Fix the Charter advocates Kevin Blanchard and Carlee Alm-LaBar, who is no longer with Fix the Charter and is the only non-Republican candidate running for Lafayette mayor-president. The documents were sent by the AG's office to Roy one working day after the state supreme court decided not to hear the case.
The emails and text messages were written in 2018 as the four councilmen worked with Fix the Charter to place on the Dec. 8 ballot a charter amendment creating separate five-person councils for the city and parish.
Blanchard, a former journalist, attorney and LCG director who is volunteering to help Alm-LaBar get elected, fired back Tuesday at Attorney General Jeff Landry, calling the release of the emails and public discourse "a political hatchet job."
"Who is setting the tone for how all this is coming out? The tone is being set by the AG who sued the city of Lafayette and the parish of Lafayette to prevent us from enacting what our voters approved," Blanchard said. "He did it through local plaintiffs. I get that there's a level of sensationalism and interest in who's talking trash about who in text messages. But I think there's been an enormous rush to judgement."
Blanchard called the AG's memo "sloppy and poorly written."
"If the AG had intended it to be anything but a political hit, he would have put more effort into it," he added.
In the memo, Wale wrote that the councilmen "skirted, if not outright disregarded, Louisiana's Open Meetings Law. The text messages contain numerous instances of Council members discussing and deliberating council business outside of public meetings."
Wale cites discussions via text message about the minority representation on a new city council and how to convince other council members to vote to place a charter amendment on the ballot.
He specifically highlighted a string of text messages in which Boudreaux suggests taking Councilman Pat Lewis to lunch "'to specifically ask for his support'" for the new city council districts and jokes about plying Lewis with alcohol. That could be a violation of state law that "specifically forbids polling in an informal setting," he wrote.
Wale cited two text message strings in which council members discuss how other council members planned to vote on the charter election. One of those discussions, he alleged, "appears to be a flagrant violation" of the law. He said the practice could be considered a "walking quorum" in which a majority of a public body discusses an issue outside a public meeting by making sure fewer than the majority are present or participating at any time.
A council member not identified by Wale allegedly told demographer Mike Hefner, who drew the new district lines and maps, if he would attend a council meeting to answer questions they would "'not allow debate from the public nor allow council members to belittle you or the volunteer work you have done.'"
"Not allowing the public to comment on a matter as important as the districts from which they will elect their representatives evinces a hostility to not only the law but to the constituents these councilmen serve," Wale wrote.
Conque and Castille defended the council members, saying they did not violate or skirt any laws. A quorum of the nine-person council would be five people. There were never five council members text messaging, they said.
"Unfortunately, the chain of text messages gives the impression that we were skirting or disregarding the state's open meetings law," Conque wrote in an email. "Rather, it was a concerted effort involving three council members to develop and build consensus on parish and city district maps."
Alm-LaBar replied via text message to a request for comment for this story, saying she was too focused on her campaigns' community presentation Tuesday night on drainage solutions for the city and parish to be distracted by the Attorney General's memo.
In addition to the alleged open meetings violations, Wale called LCG's response to the public records request "woefully deficient."
LCG, he wrote, said hundreds of emails were exempted from disclosure but failed to cite the reason for the exemption. One full page of text messages provided to the AG's office is completely blacked out except a smiley face emoji.
Boudreaux, Naquin, City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott, Assistant City-Parish Attorney Mike Hebert and Landry did not reply to requests for comment.