Incumbent Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Pat Lewis, a Democrat, defeated newcomer Mark Pope in a runoff to represent the new Lafayette City Council District 1, which includes the northern portion of the city.
Lewis, who is retired from the Lafayette Parish school system, was elected to the Lafayette City-Parish Council District 3 seat four years ago.
"I'm working hard, just trying to get my supporters out there to come back and vote the second time around," Lewis said after the Oct. 12 primary election.