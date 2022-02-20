Jan-Scott Richard has announced he is seeking re-election as mayor of the city of Scott.
The election is slated for Nov. 8.
Richard began his public service in 2011 after winning an October 2010 race for a Scott City Council at-large seat. At the time he was registered as no party, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State Office.
Running for mayor of Scott in November 2018 as a Republican, Richard defeated incumbent Purvis Morrison, a Democrat, by 23 votes in an election with 59% turnout. He is seeking a second term as mayor in the fall.
Qualifying is July 20-22.
"I swore under oath in 2019 to lead with dignity, honesty and transparency," Richard said in his campaign announcement. "I have fulfilled all these commitments during unprecedented times with a worldwide pandemic, an economic downturn and a multitude of storms. The city of Scott, under my leadership, has continued to grow, prosper and thrive while continuing our progressive mission."
Promises made during the 2018 election and kept, he wrote, include:
Public safety — Purchased a ladder truck, expanded public safety facilities, hired full-time firefighters.
Infrastructure — Expanded gas, sewer and fiber along Interestate 10 corridor, extended water infrastructure to underserved areas.
Parks and recreation — Secured agreement with Lafayette Consolidated Government to take over Scott Park, improved Mimramcook Park, entered partnership with GeoSurfaces for Scott Park improvements, added pickle ball courts.
Annual drainage maintenance plan — Adopted drainage improvement plan, cleaned coulees and channels, initiated public-private partnership to mitigate flooding, entered agreements with LCG to mitigate flooding.
Technology — Implemented online work order system, introduced an app allowing better access by citizens to government, secured grant to expand broadband fiber to the community.
If elected, Richard said, he will continue efforts to improve, drainage, roads and utilities; expand recreation and housing; and "create a community to live, work, play and raise a family."