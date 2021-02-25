The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center has reached annual no-kill status for the first time after years of labor to revamp the shelter’s operations.

Lafayette’s no-kill campaign began in 2016 under Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who pushed for a no-kill shelter as part of his campaign promises. In 2015, only 28% of animals taken in left the shelter alive — 47.49% of dogs and 9.62% of cats. In 2020, the shelter had an average save rate of 90.3%, with 91% of dogs and 89% of cats leaving the shelter alive.

“Getting to no-kill and saving our animals creates a more loving culture and a caring community, which really is the heart of Lafayette. I think having this [no-kill status] goes hand in hand with who we are,” LASCC Shelter Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.

A shelter is considered no-kill when at least 90% of animals accepted into the shelter are saved, and euthanasia practices are focused on terminally ill and aggressive animals that can’t be adopted. Delahoussaye said the no-kill threshold isn’t codified or overseen by any regulatory body, but is a generally accepted standard across the animal rescue and welfare industry.

Delahoussaye started at the shelter as the adoption coordinator in 2016, when the kill rate was high, and said she’s proud to see how far the shelter’s come.

“To come in and know that you have to put animals down that day that are adoptable is hard. It’s mentally hard, emotionally hard,” the shelter supervisor said. “I think [being no-kill] raises the morale of the staff.”

Delahoussaye said Robideaux’s buy-in, and the continued support of Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration, coupled with improved funding and community awareness made the no-kill status possible. It takes a village, she said, and without every piece falling into place major change like what took place at LASCC isn’t possible.

“It’s night and day. We were euthanizing literally just to have space. As a municipal shelter we have to take in everything that comes in the door. There would be healthy, highly adoptable animals in the kennels that we had to euthanize just to use that kennel because someone else was coming in. It was horrible. It was really, really bad,” Delahoussaye said.

Delahoussaye said that recent years’ progress is credited to a holistic approach to revamping shelter operations, including reducing adoption fees for dogs and cats to make adoption more financially viable for all residents, waiving adoption fees for military veterans and senior citizens, counseling families considering surrender, increasing the size of the shelter’s foster care network and partnering with rescue organizations around the country to transport animals to states including New Jersey, Colorado and Florida for adoption.

Educating the community, both around policies and animal care, is also at the heart of their success, Delahoussaye said.

In 2017, Lafayette’s animal code ordinances were amended to support a trap, neuter, return program that focuses on neutering stray or feral cats and returning them to their habitat. It’s a better management practice than euthanizing trapped cats because it’s more humane, prevents new cats from moving into vacated areas and decreases the cat population more effectively over time. The shelter supervisor said there was pushback initially, but community response has improved and the program is already producing marked results.

Achieving no-kill status isn’t a one-and-done endeavor — it’s going to require constant effort and support to maintain, and success relies heavily on what’s happening in the community, Delahoussaye said.

After the shelter achieved its first month of no-kill status in March 2019, owner surrenders soared, setting the progress back. Now, the shelter works hard to counsel owners ahead of surrenders to connect them with resources that can help keep the animal in the home, like low cost spay-neuter services, financial support for animal costs and behavioral training information.

Operational changes facilitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including appointments to adopt or surrender, have improved the shelter’s statistics and are methods Delahoussaye said she intends to carry forward post-pandemic.

“Maintaining is going to be difficult….It’s going to take dedication for sure. We have to be dedicated in always trying to find solutions for people to keep their pets, or what’s the best outcome for this animal….It’s a constant effort to always maintain no-kill and to always strive to do better. We don’t want to stop at 90%. Can we get to 98%, 99%?” she said.

Retired nurse Charlene Begneaud, 71, began volunteering at LASCC about a year and a half ago and said she works to comfort the animals, improve their socialization and advance training. For 10 years, Begneaud trained and showed dogs in obedience competitions and she said it’s a thrill to repurpose those skills and use them to help animals.

Begneaud said she volunteers at LASCC every afternoon and she’s seen the difference the shelter’s no-kill commitment has made. She recalled a medium female dog who came into the shelter, growling and put off by humans, who likely would have been euthanized at other shelters or even at LASCC in the recent past. But Begneaud and staff were able to devote time to socialization work and “she turned out to be a sweetheart.”

“It’s extremely fulfilling,” Begneaud said. “It makes you feel very good because there are some dogs that need that second chance. They need it.”

Delahoussaye, staff and volunteers are hopeful a planned April move to a new shelter facility on North Dugas Road will help further their no-kill mission.

The 20,000 sq. ft. facility will replace the existing 6,000 sq. ft. space on West Pont des Mouton Road. The new space has a more efficient arrangement and will reduce cleaning time and increase socialize and training opportunities. It also has a separate education center, which opens the door to informational classes and other programming for the community, Delahoussaye said.

“It’s going to reflect the good work we’re doing here,” the shelter supervisor said.