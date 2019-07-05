Gov. John Bel Edwards is kicking off a five-day RV tour around Louisiana. He’ll begin on Saturday night in Amite, his hometown.
He’ll be stopping in New Orleans and Houma on Monday, and in subsequent days he’ll be in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe before finishing Thursday night in Baton Rouge.
He’ll hold rallies, meet with supporters and raise money for his re-election campaign.
“Continuing a tradition he started in 2015, Governor Edwards is kicking off campaign season by taking his case directly to the people of Louisiana,” said Eric Holl, a campaign spokesman. “He looks forward to talking to voters about how much better off Louisiana is today than four years ago, how our state is moving in the right direction, and how we can't afford to let the supporters of Bobby Jindal take us backward.”
The primary is Oct. 12. The two Republican candidates challenging Edwards are U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham from the northeast Louisiana town of Alto and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.