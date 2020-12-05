Three judgeships in the 15th Judicial District were in runoff elections Saturday.
Election Section 1, Division B
Valerie Gotch Garrett, with 70% of the vote defeated Travis Broussard, with 30%, to replace Judge Jules Edwards, who unsuccessfully ran for City Court judge rather than re-election to the district court.
Garrett has been a lawyer for almost three decades, practicing almost every type of law. She started off as a juvenile defender and worked her way to life sentence and death penalty cases.
Broussard has been in practice for 10 years, handling general civil litigation of all kinds, from train derailments and property-rights cases to automobile accidents, to the valuation of businesses. For the past four years, he's also been the city attorney for the City of Opelousas.
Election Section 1, Division D
Royale Colbert, with 56% of the vote, defeated Amanda Martin, with 44%, to replace retiring Judge Edward Rubin.
Colbert served in the National Guard while an undergraduate; he was in the 256th Mechanized Infantry Brigade and served two years in the Air Force while paying back school debts. For 16 years, he was a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps and still does work in military courts. Colbert has been a public defender as well as a prosecutor.
Martin started her career in Shell Oil’s legal department in Houston and worked for firms in Dallas and in Kansas City, Missouri. She also represented Chase Bank in bankruptcy creditor-debtor cases. Martin said she has more than 30 years of varied legal background: as a solo practitioner, a member of a law firm, a public defender and an assistant attorney general.
Election Section 5, Division C
Seeking to replace retiring Judge Edward Broussard in Vermilion Parish, Tommy Frederick defeated Ricky LaFleur by only 41 votes, according to unofficial totals.
Born and raised in Abbeville, Frederick graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana — now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — and LSU's law school. After law school, he returned to Vermilion Parish and clerked for Judge Durwood Conque in the 15th Judicial District before opening his own practice. Frederick said he served as a public defender for 11 years and as an assistant district attorney for one year. He has served as the 15th Judicial District commissioner for the past 18 years after being unanimously appointed by the 13 judges in the district.
A native of Opelousas, LaFleur attended LSU and graduated from Loyola Law School in 1989. He then clerked for Judge Jeannette Knoll in the state 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal in Marksville. In 1992, he opened his own firm, where he has worked for the past 28 years, mostly with civil cases and some criminal cases. LaFleur is the prosecutor for mayors courts in Maurice and Delcambre, and general counsel for Maurice and the Abbeville Housing Authority.
"Tommy" Frederick, R
Ricky LaFleur, R