James Thomas, a lifelong resident of north Lafayette Parish, is a candidate for Lafayette Parish Council District 5.
The action plan Thomas intends to tackle if elected is grounded in better infrastructure, including roads, sewer and drainage, along with attention to collaborative efforts for after-school programs and targeted community conversations that build trust and influence to the extent that it will be noticed at council meetings, he said in a news release.
A graduate of Lafayette High School, Thomas is employed with the Lafayette Parish School System as a transportation organization specialist and drives a school bus.
Thomas has spent most of his adult life in service of others as a volunteer with organizations such as Special Olympics.
Parish Council District 5 is bound to the north by LaJaunie Road and includes all or part of Alexander Street, East Willow Street, Carmel Drive, Moss Street, Lake Martin Road, Simcoe Street and Stewart Street.
Qualifying for the race is Aug. 6-8. The election is Oct. 12.
Voters in Lafayette Parish approved a home rule charter amendment in December creating separate city and parish councils for the first time since they consolidated in 1996. The election results may be in jeopardy as a lawsuit questioning precinct and district descriptions is pending.