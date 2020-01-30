Lafayette Consolidated Government staff and attorneys are researching how at-will employees of three prior administrations received severance pay when a new mayor-president took office.
As The Acadiana Advocate was first to report Tuesday, the Louisiana Constitution and several Louisiana Attorney General's Office opinions indicate severance pay for unearned hours is a donation of public funds and is not allowed.
Four high-ranking employees, none of them protected by civil service rules, shared more than $33,000 in severance pay, 160 hours each, authorized by Mayor-President Joel Robideaux days before he was replaced Jan. 6 by Josh Guillory.
The severance payments included $12,031 to Mark Dubroc, public works director; $8,615 to Shanea Nelson, community development director; $7,003 to Marcus Bruno, governmental affairs officer; and $5,932 to Kate Durio, chief cultural officer (CREATE). Dubroc and Bruno also were paid for accumulated sick leave. All four received unused, accrued vacation time.
Greg Logan, newly appointed city-parish attorney, said Thursday he agrees the constitution, opinions and a Louisiana Supreme Court decision suggest severance pay is not allowed.
City-parish employees and attorneys, he said, are researching the issue, trying to determine how it happened with the past three administrations "without it being caught."
"I can assure you it will not happen in the current administration," Logan said.
The research includes what to do about it, he said.
The late City-Parish President Walter Comeaux, former City-Parish President Joey Durel and Robideaux all authorized 160 hours of severance pay for at-will employees let go when a new city-parish president or mayor-president took office.
The 11 who received 160 hours of severance pay, according to LCG, include CAO Glenn Weber, who lost the race to replace Comeaux to Durel; former CAO Dee Stanley, who lost the race to replace Durel to Robideaux; and Robert Benoit, former planning and zoning director under Comeaux, who was Robideaux's confidential assistant and was retained by Guillory as his chief of staff.