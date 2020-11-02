Much of the focus this election season has been on the hotly contested presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. However, there is a full slate of important local and state races for Lafayette Parish voters to decide.
The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for those who aren't among the nearly 1 million Louisianans who voted early. That turnout shattered the state's early voting record.
To avoid a run-off, candidates must rake in more than 50 percent of the vote. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will face-off again on Dec. 5.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin traveled to storm-affected areas of the state to meet with local election officials Monday. He said power has been restored to the vast majority of polling locations, after Entergy placed the buildings high on the priority list following Zeta. And assessments by the state Fire Marshal and National Guard uncovered little structural damage at the precincts.
“Our goal was to minimize the number of polling locations we might have to move,” Ardoin said.
Officials have raced to provide generators, light towers and other equipment in the days leading up to Tuesday's election after Zeta slammed into southeast Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.
While southeast Louisiana will retain most of its original polling places, officials have already moved dozens of polling locations in southwest Louisiana to mega-precincts at the Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles Civic Center and other places because of the damage brought by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
You can look up your location at the Secretary of State's website at voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin.
Voters can also view a sample ballot prior to arriving at the polls by entering their ward and precinct number at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov/SampleBallot. Voters can also view a ballot by entering their name, zip code and birth date at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin.
Here are several important Lafayette parish races to watch:
Lafayette City Marshal
There will be a new marshal in town, replacing Brian Pope, Lafayette's elected city marshal who was convicted of felony malfeasance in office in October 2018. Pope attempted to run for re-election, but two judges ruled he was ineligible to do so, and last week, a judge formally removed him from office.
C. Michael Hill, an attorney and former federal magistrate judge, has been serving as interim city marshal since October 2018. Four men are looking to take over: Nathan Broussard, Kip Judice, Reggie Thomas and John Trahan Jr.
Broussard, 54, was a marshal deputy for more than 20 years. He left in 2014 when Pope took office. Judice, 55, retired after working 30 years at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Since May of 2015 he has worked as the Duson Police chief. Thomas, 54, has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including a year as interim Lafayette Police chief. Trahan Jr., 54, spent six years working at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office before joining the Louisiana State Police from 1995 until his retirement in August.
A new DA named Landry
In a contentious race, Daniel "Danny" Landry, 64, and Donald "Don" Landry, 73, no relation, sought to replace Keith Stutes, who decided to retire after serving one term, which he won in 2014 by defeating longtime District Attorney Mike Harson. Stutes quit the District Attorney's Office after investigating an internal bribery scandal that Harson allegedly was not aware of, then ran and defeated his former boss.
Daniel "Danny" Landry is the first assistant district attorney and director of pre-trial services under Stutes. Donald "Don" Landry, is a partner at Perrin, Landry and Delaunay and has been the city attorney for Broussard for last 20 years.
A handful of new judges
With several judges retiring and one moving from district court to city court, there will be some new faces on the bench in Lafayette Parish come January.
- Jules Edwards III, a district court judge, and Michelle Odinet, who returned to work last fall in city court after taking time away to raise four children, are vying to replace retiring Judge Francie Bouillion, who has held the seat since 1994.
- Competing for Edwards seat on the District Court bench are Travis Broussard, Sam Flugence, Valerie Gotch Garrett.
- Royale Colbert, Amanda Martin and Dwazendra “Dwa” Smith are on the ballot to replace retiring Judge Edward Rubin.
- Michele Billeaud, Kay Karre Gautreaux, Glynn Shelly Maturin ran to replace Judge Patrick Michot, who is retiring, in the 15th Judicial District Court.
- George Knox, Dona Renegar, Susan Theall are competing for family court judge, a seat that had been held by Charlie Fitzgerald since January 2015. Fitzgerald was unopposed in a bid for judge on the third district of the Louisiana Court of Appeal.
Where can I find the results?
Find real-time election results from the election, as reported by the Associated Press, on our website. Click here for results.
Results are also available online through the Secretary of State's Office website.