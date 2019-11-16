Josh Carlson has defeated Jeremy Hidalgo in the runoff for the District 3 seat on the new Lafayette Parish Council.
Carlson is a school technology director who owns an IT consulting firm.
The two were up against Mike Davis, an engineer who works for a Broussard company, and Jon Liprie, a doctor and hospital administrator.
The successful campaign to split up the Lafayette City-Parish Council last year centered on the city of Lafayette’s lack of a dedicated council, an anomaly among the parish’s six municipalities. That Lafayette Parish also lacked its own council was less often discussed. Still, voters elected the first Parish Council in more than two decades during Saturday's election.
The implications of a dedicated Parish Council will span a range of issues, including two that have recently provoked hot debate: drainage and libraries. Those two priorities have been frequently pitted against each other over the past year, revealing underlying political dynamics within the existing consolidated council.
See a complete list of election results at the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.