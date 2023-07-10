Monique Boulet, CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission, is resigning to focus on her campaign for Lafayette mayor-president.
Boulet made the announcement Monday in a letter to the APC board of commissioners. Her resignation is effective Friday.
In February, Boulet became the third person to announce she was running for mayor-president. Incumbent Mayor-President Josh Guillory is seeking re-election to a second four-year term. Jan Swift also is campaigning to unseat Guillory. All three are regstered Republican.
Qualifying is Aug. 8-10. The primary election is Oct. 14. A runoff, if needed, will be Nov. 18.
Boulet is the daughter of the late Gov. Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's first female governor and a Democrat, and the late Raymond "Coach" Blanco, a long-time dean and vice president at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Boulet has been CEO of the APC since it was created in 2015. The commission is an economic development district serving seven Acadiana parishes, including Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion.
As Lafayette mayor-president, Guillory serves on the APC board. If he is defeated, the new mayor-president would replace Guillory in January.
"Using APC to strenghten our governments and our communities by improving the quality of life for our families across Acadiana has been my passion," she wrote in the resignation letter. "I have led an honest government agency that is willing to listen, collaborate and do the hard work needed to build a long-term foundation for our families to prosper and grow."
Under her leadership, Boulet said, the commission secured more than $250 million of investment in infrastructure and economic development and helped secure more than $100 million in commitments to install fiber optic lines throughout Acadiana.
The APC created the Acadiana Watershed District initiative for a collaborative, regional approach to decision-making regarding watersheds and flood-related projects and is working to revitalize areas, playing an instrumental role in demolition of the former Less Pay Motel on University Avenue and leading efforts to revitalize the University Avenue gateway.