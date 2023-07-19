The signs are just about everywhere that there’s an election this year.
Campaign signs, large and small, proliferate in busy intersections, line streets and dot front yards of Lafayette businesses and residences as candidates in the Oct. 14 elections vie for the attention of potential voters.
When, where, how many and what size signs a candidate may erect are regulated in the city of Lafayette by the Lafayette Development Code, which has different restrictions for residential and commercial zones.
At least four other cities in the parish have their own regulations.
The different regulations are confusing to candidates, campaign volunteers and even David Begnaud, a Lafayette resident who has been dealing with sign regulations for years through Scenic Lafayette and is a volunteer for the campaign of Jan Swift, a candidate for mayor-president.
“It needs to be streamlined,” Begnaud said. The rules, he added, need to be uniform throughout the parish, including the municipalities.
In the cities of Broussard and Scott, campaign signs can’t go up until the first day of qualifying. The first day of qualifying is Aug. 8 for the Oct. 14 election. The Scott City Council just approved the time limit in February.
Begnaud would like to prohibit campaign signs parish wide until qualifying begins. That’s when candidates are handed local regulations for signs, he said.
Candidates in Carencro have four months before the election to erect their signs, while those in the city of Youngsville may start putting signs out 60 days before the election.
Lafayette allows campaign signs to go up 90 days “before initiation of the event,” which usually is interpreted to mean qualifying, but is unclear.
Lafayette limits the total square footage of all the signs on a residential lot to 12 square feet and on a commercial lot to 32 square feet inside the city.
David Boulet, husband of Monique Boulet, a candidate for mayor-president trying to oust incumbent Josh Guillory, said the campaign encountered two problems with its signs. The first was in placing a sign on property where an owner isn’t listed. The second, he said, involved erecting an oversized sign in a mixed-use residential zone.
“It would probably help if the rules were clearer than the 80-something pages they have now,” David Way, a candidate for 15th Judicial District judge in Lafayette, said Wednesday.
Like many other candidates, Way has received notices from Lafayette Consolidated Government indicating some of his signs don’t comply with the regulations.
“I just want to get it right,” he said. “I don’t want to be in violation of anything. “
In one week this campaign season, Lafayette Consolidated Government’s department of development and planning received around 25 complaints about signs, Director Mary Sliman said Wednesday.
Most candidates probably were contacted at least once, she said, about signs not in compliance with the city’s rule.
Lafayette’s regulations may be changed soon, but they won’t apply to campaign signs for the October election, Sliman said.
The City and Parish Councils are expected to consider introducing amendments Tuesday to the development code dealing with several issues, including campaign signs.
The proposed amendments:
• Eliminate “political signs” as a separate definition.
• Eliminate the definition of “one-time event,” but an amendment is expected to add it back.
• Keep political campaigns and immovable property sales or leases as “one-time events.”
• Add to the definition of “temporary signs” the phrase “for events of limited duration, including but not limited to one-time events.”
• Remove examples of “temporary signs,” which currently include election, real estate and construction signs.
• Prohibit more than two temporary signs per property in residential zones.
• Prohibit more than four temporary signs per property in other zones.
The amendments state that temporary signs, which include campaign signs, advertising a one-time event shall not be erected more than 90 days before “initiation of the one-time event,” leaving unclear whether that means the first day of qualifying or the day of the election.
Sliman, however, said qualifying is considered a one-time event so campaign signs can go up 90 days prior to qualifying.
Anyone who thinks a campaign sign is in violation of city codes may report it at 311.