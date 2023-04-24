Duson Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux is improving in the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a community event Saturday.
Thibodeaux, 73, was participating in a Duson town litter pickup in conjunction with Earth Day and Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s Love the Boot Initiative when he suffered a heart attack, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said.
The mayor became visibly ill around 11 a.m. Saturday and was initially taken to his home, but when he began experiencing intense chest pains an ambulance was called and he was taken to a local hospital. Doctors found two major blockages – a 100% blockage in one artery and a 90% blockage in another – both of which were successfully cleared in surgery, the chief said.
The 73-year-old was initially placed on a ventilator Saturday after surgery but the machine was able to be removed on Sunday. Thibodeaux’s recovery is progressing strongly and his care team was expecting to be able to move him from his bed and into a chair Monday, Judice said.
The police chief said the tight knit community is anxious for the mayor to return, but residents also want him to take his time recovering and ensure he gets back to full strength. Judice said community members have been flagging down officers and calling city hall nonstop to ask for updates about Thibodeaux’s condition since word of the heart attack spread.
“He sends his love and his well wishes to all the people who have sent out prayers for him. He’s a preacher in addition to being the mayor and he knows the power of prayer, and has thanked all the people that have stepped up and done that for him,” Judice said.
Duson Mayor Pro Temp Carroll Pepper has assumed leadership of the town’s day-to-day operations while Thibodeaux recovers, sticking primarily to the plans and schedule Thibodeaux had already laid out, Judice said.
Judice and Thibodeaux have known one another for roughly 15 years and worked together closely for eight, after Judice was appointed the town’s police chief. Judice described Thibodeaux as a genuine, honest and kind man who values fairness and is a stickler for operating a tight budget that makes the most of the community’s money.
Thibodeaux, a pastor, is also a servant and “the finest example of love thy neighbor I’ve ever seen,” Judice said. That service-mindedness was evident in the two questions Thibodeaux asked Judice after regaining consciousness following his surgery.
“He asked me about two things. One, how did the litter abatement thing go?...He has for many years cut some grass, some land, that’s owned by a citizen in Duson who doesn’t have the resources to cut the grass, and he asked me about that. He said, ‘Can you see if somebody can cut that grass?’ That’s what his job would have been after the litter pick up…Those were his two concerns. And that’s more love thy neighbor than anything I’ve ever seen,” Judice said.
Thibodeaux is in his fourth consecutive term as mayor of Duson. The 73-year-old was first elected in November 2010 and ran unopposed for his most recent term, which will run through Dec. 31, 2026, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.