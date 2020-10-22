Candidates running to represent Louisiana’s Third Congressional District will meet in forum at 7 p.m. in the Moncus Theatre at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Three of the four candidates have committed to participating: Rob Anderson (D-Sulphur), Braylon Harris (D-Lake Charles), and Brandon LeLeux (L-Lake Charles). The fourth candidate, incumbent Rep. Clay Higgins (R-Lafayette), declined to participate, saying his record speaks for itself. He has, however, promised to participate in a debate on KATC if there should be a run-off.

KATC anchor Jim Hummel will moderate the forum. All of the questions posed to the candidates will concern issues that are pertinent to the Third Congressional District and its residents. The candidates will not have access to the questions beforehand.

Watch the debate below. Can't see the video? Click here.

