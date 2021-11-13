Kayla Menard Reaux won the Youngsville City Council, Division A race on Saturday, becoming the only female representative on the council.
Reaux won with 52% of the vote against challenger Patricia Lanier. Both women ran as Republicans.
Reaux takes over the seat vacated by Jamey Abshire, who resigned in January to accept a leadership role in Lafayette Consolidated Government’s parks and recreation department. Simone Champagne, former Youngsville chief administrative officer, temporarily filled the position after Abshire’s departure.
Reaux worked in the finance industry and is a mother of three, attributing her children’s success to their upbringing in Youngsville. The daughter of former Youngsville Police Chief Earl Menard, Reaux serves on the recreation committee for the Youngsville Sports Complex and co-founded the Youngsville Mardi Gras Krewe la Vie Doux.
Reaux said after qualifying this summer she would focus on quality of life and safety issues, like fire and police protection, infrastructure improvements and development projects, as well as strengthening the city’s business community if elected.
Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.