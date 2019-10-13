Jonathan Goudeau made Sunday his “day of rest” from his House District 31 race, but he said he expects to return to his “ground game” in the Nov. 16 runoff to capture the seat.
Goudeau led Saturday’s voting with 33% of ballots cast. Gus Rantz took 28% of the ballots in the four-candidate race to join Goudeau. The winner will capture the empty seat vacated by Nancy Landry.
He said he connected with voters by listening to their concerns and promising to be their voice in Baton Rouge. “We were blessed and pleased to get the support we did,” he said.
Among voter concerns, he said, were drainage, job opportunity and the need for an improved business climate in Louisiana. His “ground game,” he said, consisted of knocking on doors and getting campaign signs distributed to the district.
Goudeau said he decided to seek the seat two years ago. He increased his name recognition and worked hard to meet his constituents.
Rantz said his goal is to reach out and “touch more people.”
“You can’t ever do that enough,” he said.
“You’ve got to differentiate yourself, too."
He said his background of turning around failing hospitals and demanding accountability meets the state’s needs.
Earlier in the day, Rantz posted on Facebook, “A giant thank you to all those that voted, helped, knocked, called and texted. We’re moving on to the runoff because of your efforts.”
Rantz, president of a health care company, ran on a conservative platform in securing the runner-up runoff position.
Both Goudeau and Rantz are Republicans.
House District 48
Beau Beaullieu said he’ll return to his political base, the business community, on Monday to ensure good turnout in the Nov. 16 runoff. Beaullieu, who led the voting Saturday, and Ricky Gonsoulin, a farmer, are competing to replace term-limited Taylor Barras. Both men are Republicans.
Beaullieu took 43% of the vote; Gonsoulin, 34%. Both tout their conservative principles as connecting with the voters.
Beaullieu said voters wanted a business leader to “bring jobs back” to the district and state.
Gonsoulin did not return phone calls to his campaign number Sunday. His published material suggests the Iberia Parish council member will wage a conservative campaign, opposing taxes and supporting the Second Amendment.
Both candidates say they take anti-abortion positions.
House District 96
Marcus Bryant and Robert "Bob" Titus are headed to a runoff for House District 96 on Nov. 16.
Bryant, 42, said he's running for office to give a voice to the voiceless as others did for him when he was younger.
Although he now works as a lawyer, Bryant comes from a humble background. He attended high school through only 10th grade and later earned his high school equivalency diploma while studying paint and auto body at a vocational college. That's when mentors pushed him to enroll in a four-year university.
Bryant would eventually earn a bachelor's degree in English and a law degree from Southern University.
The New Iberia native and St. Martinville resident said his top three priorities as a candidate are to help the elderly, improve education and tackle infrastructure issues.
If elected, Bryant said he would make health care more affordable for those on a fixed income, devote resources to schools instead of jails, and improve roads, sewage and drainage.
Titus II, 63, said he's running for office because he's waited long enough for other politicians to do "something with an impact."
Titus owns a consulting company in New Iberia. He started his career working for Cleco and later worked in the casino industry and at University of Louisiana at Lafayette's New Iberia Research Center before starting his own business.
He has a bachelor's degree in business management and "a lifetime of wisdom and experience."
The New Iberia resident said his top three priorities as a candidate are improving education, addressing infrastructure problems and easing up on restrictions.
If elected, Titus said education would be his top priority, closely followed by improving highways. He said he would also work to reduce rules and regulations that "seem unnecessary and infringe on the Constitutional rights of people," such as those that would restrict residents from painting their homes in whatever colors they wish.