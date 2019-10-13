The top vote-getter in Saturday's Lafayette mayor-president race says his leadership experience in the military makes him the better candidate for the post. The second-place finisher says her experience working in Lafayette Consolidated Government and the community makes her better qualified.
Both Josh Guillory, a 39-year-old Republican from Lafayette, and Carlee Alm-LaBar, a 43-year-old no party candidate from Lafayette, believe voters have a clear choice between the two candidates for mayor president. They emerged Saturday from a field of five candidates and will face one another in the runoff Nov. 16.
A difference of 1,341 votes separated the two in the election in which 65,992 of the 152,934 voters in Lafayette Parish cast ballots, for a 43 percent turnout, according to complete but unofficial results. Guillory received 31 percent of the vote, 20,140 votes, compared with Alm-LaBar's 28 percent, 18,799 votes.
What may be the key to who wins the runoff is which candidate attracts the 10,000 Republican voters who backed Simone Champagne and Nancy Marcotte, both Republicans, and the 6,700 voters who backed the only Democrat in the race, Carlos Harvin.
For Guillory, who likes to say he has two gears, stop and go, the day after the election was a stop day spent with his family. Come Monday, though, his campaign regroups and looks at areas of the parish where he needs to bring his message before the Nov. 16 runoff.
He believes he can unite the city of Lafayette and the parish. His motto is, "One Parish. One Future."
Guillory said he believes when the 10,000 Republicans who voted for Champagne and Marcotte see his message and platform, they'll vote for him. Commending the two women and Harvin on their races, Guillory said he will ask for their support in the runoff.
Alm-LaBar woke up early Sunday "with a lot of energy. More energy than I've had in the last few weeks."
She believes one race ended Saturday night and a whole new race began Sunday and she didn't waste a minute.
"Now we get to present to Lafayette voters a choice between two candidates: Me with my background in getting things done in the community and my government experience," Alm-LaBar said. "And my opponent who has no experience in government. He doesn't meet the qualifications for the office of mayor-president."
Alm-LaBar is the underdog in the runoff, said Pearson Cross, associate professor of political science and associate dean of liberal arts at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Her campaign still will be well funded and she has an enthusiastic volunteer base along with the ability to rally her people, he said.
"The question is whether that translates into a 50 percent plus one" needed to win the race, Cross said.
If Guillory picks up votes from the two Republicans who didn't make the runoff, he said, it pushes him to 60 percent of the vote, even if Alm-LaBar attracts all the Democrats who voted for Harvin.
Alm-LaBar needs to find an issue that works for the Republicans who voted for Champagne and Marcotte and convince them she is concerned and has the expertise to address the issue, Cross said. Being a woman in a strongly conservative parish may be working against her, he added.
"There's nothing wrong with her credentials. It comes back to a question of leadership," Cross said. "In today's world, a woman has to work a little harder to establish her leadership credentials."
As for Guillory, Cross said, he has to reach out to Champagne's and Marcotte's voters and make the pitch that he's the small government conservative left in the race.
A close look at Saturday's election results shows Harvin's entry into the race as a Democrat hurt Alm-LaBar's numbers, but still would not have been enough to push her to victory and avoid a runoff, Christie Maloyed, an associate professor of political science at UL, said Sunday.
"It's unfair to say Carlos was a spoiler," she said.
Alm-LaBar performed strongest in the city of Lafayette, Maloyed said, getting more votes in precincts closer to downtown and fewer in precincts on the outskirts of Lafayette where Guillory performed better. Guillory also was stronger in the Boussard area, Champagne was better in the Youngsville area, where she lives and works for the city of Youngsville.
Precinct breakdowns show Alm-LaBar, Guillory and Champagne were fairly evenly split in getting votes in the Broadmoor area and precincts around Comeaux High School and Comeaux Recreation Center. Guillory and Champagne performed better in precincts farther south.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter, who hired Champagne as his chief administrative officer in 2014 and endorsed her for mayor-president, could carry a lot of weight in the runoff, Maloyed said, as a "respected and influential voice. Where he puts his support might sway people in that area."