Lafayette Consolidated Government lawyers have determined that a do-over of the flawed Dec. 8 election amending the city-parish charter is not necessary, though it's not clear how local officials will correct complications that resulted in pockets of territory being unrepresented in newly drawn city and parish council districts.
The council resolution calling for the ballot measure to split the City-Parish Council into two bodies included technical descriptions of precinct lines and new council districts that did not align with corresponding maps. Lafayette voters are presently scheduled to fill new five-member city and parish councils in the Oct. 12 election, with qualifying beginning on Aug. 6.
The issue blew up last week week when Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin publicly opined a new election might be necessary. Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who opposed the council split, seized on Ardoin's statements, telling council members in an email that Ardoin had told him privately that the charter amendment "MUST go back to a vote of the people."
Supporters of the charter amendment argued that a council ordinance could fix the problem. City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott drew the same conclusion in a meeting Monday in Ardoin's office with Robideaux, Council Chairman Jared Bellard and others, according to a release from Robideaux's office.
The councilmen who authored the Home Rule Charter -- Kenneth Boudreaux, Jay Castille and Bruce Conque -- said they would introduce such an ordinance on March 12. Officials want the corrections completed by July 1.
Bellard emphasized there has been no decision on how to move forward, and that another option is to seek an Attorney General's Office opinion. A formal report from city-parish attorneys is pending, Bellard said.
Escott pointed out in the meeting Monday that the charter prohibits putting the same issue on the ballot twice in a 12-month period, according to Mike Hefner, who drew the new district maps and attended the meeting Monday morning. Yet Ardoin said Monday afternoon he believes new elections would be less likely to result in lawsuits that could interfere with October elections, although he has stressed that the decision for local officials to make.
"All I’m suggesting is make certain all voters are included. That is my position wholeheartedly. The politics of how they do this is not my issue," Ardoin said.
The idea of seeking an Attorney General's Office opinion on the need for new elections arose in the meeting, Ardoin said, although he said he took no stance on whether such an opinion is necessary. Bellard said the attorney general could serve as "another set of eyes" on the matter.