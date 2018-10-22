In the Nov. 6 election, the ballots include the congressional midterm races, as well as other state and local races, state constitutional amendments and local propositions. Below are some of the races and propositions of note in the Baton Rouge region.

Early voting for the Nov. 6 election begins Tuesday, Oct. 23 and ends Oct. 30, excluding Sunday. A runoff election, if needed, is scheduled Dec. 8.

The letter next to a candidate's name stands for their party. R for Republican, D for Democrat, I for Independent, L for Libertarian or N for no party.

Multiparish races

U.S. representative

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

(Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.)

Rob Anderson, D

Aaron J. Andrus, L

Josh Guillory, R

Clay Higgins, R

Mildred "Mimi" Methvin, D

Larry Rader, D

Verone Thomas, D

4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

(Allen, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Evangeline, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, St. Landry, Union, Vernon and Webster parishes.)

Mark David Halverson, N

Mike Johnson, R

Ryan Trundle, D

5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

(Avoyelles, Caldwell, Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, St. Helena, St. Landry, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Washington, West Carroll, West Feliciana and Winn parishes.)

Ralph Abraham, R

Billy Burkette, I

Jessee Carlton Fleenor, D

Kyle Randol, L

Louisiana Senate

DISTRICT 26

(Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes.)

Jerry Gaspard, R

Bob Hensgens, R

Jean Menard, D

Secretary of state

Kyle Ardoin, R

Heather Cloud, R

Gwen Collins-Greenup, D

A.G. Crowe, R

Rick Edmonds, R

Renee Fontenot Free, D

Thomas J. Kennedy III, R

Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau, N

Julie Stokes, R

Constitutional amendments

AMENDMENT 1

To prohibit convicted felons from seeking or holding public office or appointment within five years of completion of their sentence unless they are pardoned.

AMENDMENT 2

To require a unanimous jury verdict in all noncapital felony cases for offenses committed on or after Jan. 1, 2019.

AMENDMENT 3

To permit the donation of the use of public equipment and personnel by one political subdivision to another political subdivision for authorized activities or functions.

AMENDMENT 4

To remove authority to appropriate or dedicate monies in the Transportation Trust Fund to State Police for traffic control purposes.

AMENDMENT 5

To extend eligibility for the following special property tax treatments to property in trust: the special assessment level for property tax valuation, the property tax exemption for property of a disabled veteran, and the property tax exemption for the surviving spouse of a person who died while performing their duties as a first responder, active duty member of the military, or law enforcement or fire protection officer.

AMENDMENT 6

To require that any reappraisal of the value of residential property by more than 50 percent, resulting in an increase in property taxes, be phased in over four years, during which time no additional reappraisal can occur and that the decrease in the total property tax collected as a result of the phase-in of assessed valuation be absorbed by the taxing authority and not allocated to the other taxpayers.

Acadia Parish

Police Jury

DISTRICT 1

Gloria Hebert, D

Peter J. Joseph, D

School Board

DISTRICT 6

Gene I. Daigle, D

Ike Richard, D

Crowley mayor

Bryan Borill, N

Elliot Dore, D

Tim Monceaux, R

Ezora J. Proctor, D

Emily Stoma, R

Crowley chief of police

Donald "Don" Alleman, R

Jimmy Broussard, D

Dexter Faulk, N

Crowley Board of Aldermen

WARD 1, DIVISION B

Robert C. Helo, D

Kim Stringfellow, R

WARD 2, DIVISION A

Brad Core, R

Steven Deville, D

Theresa Richard, L

Judson Van Fosson, D

WARD 3, DIVISION B

Walter Andrus, D

Byron K. Wilridge Sr., D

WARD 4, DIVISION B

Kenny Lucero, R

Sammy Reggie III, I

Duson Board of Aldermen

(Acadia and Lafayette parishes)

(5 to be elected)

Coby Duhon, D

Lori Forestier, N

Steve Hanks, I

Laura Isadore, N

Harriet O'Brien, D

Carroll J. Pepper, D

Carolyn "Pepe" Richard, D

Wade Robin, D

Eunice mayor

(Acadia and St. Landry parishes)

Scott A. Fontenot, N

Tim Smith, D

Eunice chief of police

(Acadia and St. Landry parishes)

Randy Fontenot, O

Allarate "AJ" Frank, I

Eunice Board of Aldermen

WARD 2

(Acadia and St. Landry parishes)

Martin Bellow, D

Germaine Simpson, D

"Jackie Ju Ju" Vallare, D

WARD 3

(Acadia and St. Landry parishes)

Ernest "Ernie" Blanchard, I

Gabriel "Gabe" Ortego, D

Parishwide fantasy sports proposition

To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.

Evangeline Parish

School Board

DISTRICT 3

Ted Patrick Soileau, R

Karen Vidrine, R

DISTRICT 10

Maggie Ortego, D

Arthur Savoy, R

DISTRICT 12

Ellis Guillory Sr., D

Calvin Leday Jr., D

DISTRICT 13

Chris Guillory, R

Georgianna L. Wilson, D

Mamou mayor

David Charlie, N

Gerald J. Fontenot, I

Ricky Fontenot, D

Mamou chief of police

Michael "Gorilla" Fruge, N

Charles Perdices, N

Michael Thomas, D

Brent Zackery, N

Mamou Board of Aldermen

DISTRICT 1

Freddie Matthew, D

Derrell "Sheaky" Thomas, D

DISTRICT 2

Brook Chapman, D

Clayton "Tiny" McGee, D

DISTRICT 3

Glyn Brunet, D

Charles Reed, D

Ville Platte mayor

Kevin Lafleur, D

Jennifer Vidrine, D

Ville Platte chief of police

Linton Fontenot, D

Neal Lartigue, D

Ville Platte Board of Aldermen

DISTRICT A

"C.J." Dardeau, D

Faye Lemoine, D

DISTRICT D

Lionel Anderson, D

Vashanski "Shanky" Thomas, D

DISTRICT E

Lucian J. McKinney Jr., D

Donald Ray Sam, D

DISTRICT F

Kathan Arvie, D

Bryant Riggs, D

Parishwide fantasy sports proposition

To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.

Iberia Parish

School Board

DISTRICT 4

Thomas Jolivet, I

Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis, D

DISTRICT 6

Sanders Butler III, D

Kim E. Lockett, D

Michael "Mike" Mayeux, R

Parishwide fantasy sports proposition

To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.

Sales Tax District No. 1

To levy ¾-cent sales tax, estimated to generate $3.35 million a year, for 10 years beginning Jan. 1, 2019, for road and street projects.

Lafayette Parish

Broussard mayor

(Lafayette and St. Martin parishes)

Ray Bourque, R

"J.P." Morgan, R

Broussard chief of police

(Lafayette and St. Martin parishes)

Brannon Decou, R

Durand Hebert, R

Broussard City Council

COUNCILMAN AT LARGE

(Lafayette and St. Martin parishes)

Jeff Delahoussaye, R

Charles E. Langlinais, R

DISTRICT 4

(Lafayette and St. Martin parishes)

Gertrude N. Batiste, D

Michael Rabon, D

Carencro mayor

Tommy Angelle, D

Glenn L. Brasseaux, I

Charlotte Stemmans Clavier, R

Carencro City Council

(5 to be elected)

Jordan Arceneaux, R

Antoine Babineaux Jr., D

L.J. Boudreaux, N

Larry Breaux, R

Danielle Capritto, R

Timmy Duhon, R

Kimberly "Kim" Guidry, R

Alfred "Al" Sinegal, D

Duson Board of Aldermen

(Acadia and Lafayette parishes)

(5 to be elected)

Coby Duhon, D

Lori Forestier, N

Steve Hanks, I

Laura Isadore, N

Harriet O'Brien, D

Carroll J. Pepper, D

Carolyn "Pepe" Richard, D

Wade Robin, D

Scott mayor

Purvis J. Morrison, D

Jan-Scott Richard, R

Scott chief of police

Brian Harper, R

Chad Leger, R

Scott City Council

COUNCIL MEMBER AT LARGE

Troy Bergeron, I

Theresa Rohloff, D

DISTRICT 3

Jerry Lee Domingue Jr., R

Danny Hollier, R

Youngsville City Council

DIVISION B

Lindy Bolgiano, R

Eddie Lewis III, I

DIVISION C

Jake Abadie, R

Mathew "Matt" Romero, R

DIVISION E

Gary P. Williams, R

Boyd F. Zeke Zitzmann, R

Parishwide fantasy sports proposition

To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 2

(New tax for minimum security detention and correctional Facility)

To levy an additional 10-year, 2.94-mill property tax, estimated to generate $6.694 million a year for the minimum security detention and correctional facility.

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 2

(New tax for operational expenses of the district courts)

To levy a 10-year, 2-mill property tax estimated to generate $4.55 million a year for operations of the district courts within Lafayette Parish, including but not limited to the parish's obligations mandated under state law.

St. Landry Parish

School Board

DISTRICT 1

Travis Prudhomme, R

Anthony Standberry, D

DISTRICT 3

Milton L. Ambres, D

Johnell D. Celestine, D

John Miller, D

DISTRICT 5

Candy B. Gerace, D

Denise Oliney Rose, D

DISTRICT 7

Josh Boudreaux, R

Huey Wyble, D

DISTRICT 8

Kyle C. Boss, D

Darrell Guilbeau Jr., D

Michael Tatman, D

DISTRICT 10

Hazel McCrea-Sias, D

Matthew "Smiley" Washington, D

DISTRICT 11

Shonda Garner Brooks, D

Jacqueline M. Gennuso, I

Myron Guillory, D

Eunice mayor

(Acadia and St. Landry parishes)

Scott A. Fontenot, N

Tim Smith, D

Eunice chief of police

(Acadia and St. Landry parishes)

Randy Fontenot, O

Allarate "AJ" Frank, I

Eunice Board of Aldermen

WARD 2

(Acadia and St. Landry parishes)

Martin Bellow, D

Germaine Simpson, D

"Jackie Ju Ju" Vallare, D

WARD 3

(Acadia and St. Landry parishes)

Ernest "Ernie" Blanchard, I

Gabriel "Gabe" Ortego, D

WARD 4

(St. Landry Parish only)

James Donnie Fontenot, R

Connie Thibodeaux, R

Opelousas mayor

Julius Alsandor, D

James W. "Cobb" Bellard, I

Tyrone Glover, D

Charlee Renaud Lear, D

Mitch Richard, D

Elsie M. Semien, D

Reggie Tatum, D

Opelousas chief of police

Paul N. Gennuso, D

Graig "Twin" LeBlanc, D

Martin McLendon, D

Donald "D.T." Thompson, D

Opelousas Board of Aldermen

ALDERMAN AT LARGE

John Kerstan Major, D

Marvin Tyrone Richard, D

DISTRICT A

Milton Batiste III, D

Jarvis J. Claiborne, D

Ron Jackson, I

DISTRICT B

Sebie "Cee Bee" Dayon, I

Mario Dillon, I

Winston Florence, D

Floyd Ford, D

Nathanial "Dum D" Sonnier, D

DISTRICT C

Derrick Comeaux, R

Charles W. Cummings, R

Theresa Thibodeaux, D

DISTRICT D

Alfred Dupree Jr., D

Sherell Roberts, D

DISTRICT E

Jerome "Jerry" Allen, I

Chasity Davis, D

Risman Jenkins III, D

Jacqueline Angelle Martin, D

Parishwide fantasy sports proposition

To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.

St. Martin Parish

Parish president

Chester R. Cedars, R

Albert "Da Da" Menard, D

School Board

DISTRICT 2

Wanda Porter Johnson, D

Wanda B. Vital, I

DISTRICT 3

Angel Boutte, N

Aaron Flegeance, I

Edna Mitchell "MaMa" Johnson, D

Robert Thibodeaux, I

DISTRICT 4

James "Jimmy" Blanchard, D

Jimmy Durio, I

DISTRICT 6

Jacques Bonin, R

Michael "Mike" Clay, R

DISTRICT 7

Vincent Alexander, D

Richard Potier, D

DISTRICT 8

Pam Cormier, N

Frederic Stelly Jr., R

DISTRICT 9

Cheryl Taylor Knott, D

Floyd "Y" Knott, R

Breaux Bridge mayor

Ricky Calais, R

Jill Hebert, I

Breaux Bridge chief of police

"Rollie" Cantu, R

Keith M. Greene Sr., R

Breaux Bridge Board of Aldermen

DISTRICT A

Ryan A. Breaux, R

Brenda Castille Hobbs, R

DISTRICT B

Howard Alexander, D

Scotty Borel, D

DISTRICT C

Ernest "E.J." Ledet, D

Joseph Robertson Sr., D

DISTRICT D

Conni Castille, D

Andre P. Dupuis, R

Brandi Hebert McKnight, R

Neil "Sam" Melancon, I

DISTRICT E

Eddy J. LeBlanc, R

Dane Thibodeaux, N

Matthew Tyl, R

Broussard mayor

(Lafayette and St. Martin parishes)

Ray Bourque, R

"J.P." Morgan, R

Broussard chief of police

(Lafayette and St. Martin parishes)

Brannon Decou, R

Durand Hebert, R

Broussard City Council

COUNCILMAN AT LARGE

(Lafayette and St. Martin parishes)

Jeff Delahoussaye, R

Charles E. Langlinais, R

DISTRICT 4

(Lafayette and St. Martin parishes)

Gertrude N. Batiste, D

Michael Rabon, D

Parishwide fantasy sports proposition

To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.

Vermilion Parish

School Board

DISTRICT D

John Breaux, R

Stacy Landry, R

Dale Stelly, N

DISTRICT E

Jean Broussard, R

Charlotte C. Detraz, R

DISTRICT G

Sara Bourgeois Duplechain, N

Jason Roy, N

DISTRICT H

Christopher Hebert, D

Kristy Kloesel Hebert, N

Erath mayor

John Earl LeBlanc, D

Taylor Mencacci, R

Erath chief of police

Bart Bouillion, R

Anna LaPointe, D

Erath Board of Aldermen

(5 to be elected)

Scott Antoine Bernard, N

Jason Connor, R

Robert "T-Bob" Domingues, D

Earl "Boo" Landry, I

Donald Menard, D

Michael "Mike" Richard, I

Robert B. Vincent, D

Gueydan mayor

Jude Reese, O

Chris Theriot, D

Gueydan chief of police

Virgie C. LeMaire, R

Tony Stelly, I

Shawn Theriot, D

Lori Touchet, N

Gueydan Board of Aldermen

(5 to be elected)

Kevin "Turtle" Cormier, R

Anita Freeland Dupuis, D

John Ryan Laseter, R

Chad J. LeMaire, D

"Zim" Livingston, D

Claudette Simon Price, D

Gale Smith, D

Jason Suire, R

Scott D. Vallo, I

Maurice chief of police

Neil Arsement, R

Kelly Broussard Hardy, R

Guy Nerren, D

Maurice Board of Aldermen

(3 to be elected)

Sherry Sherman Howell, D

Phyllis Catalon Johnson, R

Warren Rost, D

Jonathan Schlicher, R

Parishwide fantasy sports proposition

To allow fantasy sports contests in the parish.