Carlos Harvin, the lone Democrat in the Lafayette mayor-president's race who was eliminated Oct. 12, will not endorse either of the candidates in the runoff.
Harvin announced his decision in a written statement Wednesday afternoon.
Voters will decide Nov. 16 between Carlee Alm-LaBar, no party, and Josh Guillory, Republican, both of Lafayette.
The new mayor-president will have to work with two legislative bodies, a Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council. Voters in December approved a home rule charter amendment abolishing the combined city-parish council and replacing it with separate city and parish councils.
In his statement, Harvin wrote, "Since I believe that the best way for us to move forward is by coming together on common ground, I have decided that it would be best for me not to endorse either candidate in the runoff. Rather than bringing us together, I feel that singling out a candidate would drive our parish further apart."
Harvin encouraged all registered voters "to own their sacred duty and cast their ballot for the candidate who they believe will best lead our parish forward over the next four years."
Alm-LaBar this week picked up endorsements, including from Republicans.
Conrad Comeaux, Lafayette Parish assessor since 1999 who was reelected Oct. 12, is one of the Republicans endorsing Alm-LaBar for mayor-president. He previously served on the Lafayette Parish Council prior to consolidation in 1996.
"I have worked with three different mayor-presidents in my time in office," Comeaux wrote. "She has the knowledge and experience that we will need in the next mayor-president to lead this new form of government."
Comeaux said he worked with Alm-LaBar on several initiatives over the years. She led several large-scale government reforms in that time "that required her to push back against the status quo."
"As a Republican, I am more than comfortable having Carlee in a leadership position," he said. "I know her. She shares my values. She's the right leader for our parish as we face our challenges together."
A group of 17 business leaders in the parish also endorsed Alm-LaBar in an open letter to voters. They include attorney Clay Allen of Allen & Gooch, Flo Meadows of Latter & Blum, Andrew Robertson of Robertson Energy, Mark Miller of Merlin Oil & Gas, former state Rep. Don Bacque, attorneys Rickey Miniex and Clyde Simien of Simien & Miniex, Bill Fenstermaker and Charles Fenstermaker of Fenstermaker engineering firm and Kevin Moody of TMC Investments.
"Lafayette is at a crossroads. The challenges that we face will require complex solutions," they wrote. "Our next leader must be ready and able to rise to the challenge. There is no time for learning on the job. Carlee is prepared, she has the experience and she will hit the ground running."
Alm-LaBar is not a typical politician, they wrote, but she is the right person based on a long track record of service, leadership, accomplishments and putting the needs of the community ahead of her own.
Former Lafayette City-Parish President Joey Durel, a Republican who hired Alm-LaBar as a special assistant and later as development director, earlier endorsed her.
As previously reported, Guillory was endorsed by two Republican candidates for mayor-president, Simone Champagne of Youngsville and Nancy Marcotte of Lafayette, who were eliminated Oct. 12.