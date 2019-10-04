The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will headline an event Monday in Lafayette aimed at rallying support for the two main Republican candidates for governor, five days before the Oct. 12 primary.

Trump Jr. will be joined by Trump campaign advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle, his girlfriend, as well as Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and the two candidates for governor, Congressman Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone.

The event is at noon Monday at the Cajundome in Lafayette. It is being put on by the Louisiana Republican party.

The rally is the latest move by Republicans seeking to keep Gov. John Bel Edwards, the incumbent Democrat, from winning reelection outright Oct. 12 by garnering more than 50% of the vote. If he falls short, he is expected to face either Abraham or Rispone in a Nov. 16 runoff.

Few major Republicans have endorsed either Republican candidate ahead of the primary, however, and are instead telling voters to back either. U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins is the only Republican in Louisiana's congressional delegation to back a candidate. He endorsed Abraham.

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence is set to rally support for Abraham and Rispone in Kenner, and President Donald Trump and several of his allies have tweeted in recent days urging voters to back one of the two GOP candidates.

Trump Jr. last year attended an annual alligator hunt fundraiser in Broussard hosted by Landry, who has close relationships with several people close to the White House.