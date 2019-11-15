Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter on the eve of the election for Lafayette mayor-president endorsed no party candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar over her Republican opponent Josh Guillory.
Ritter, a Republican, endorsed his city's CAO, fellow Republican Simone Champagne in the primary election in which Alm-LaBar and Guillory emerged to face off Saturday in the runoff.
"If being a Republican was the singular criteria to make the best mayor-president we missed a great opportunity to elect Simone Champagne," Ritter wrote on his Facebook page Friday evening. "However too many Republicans sat on the sidelines and didn’t want to speak up so here we are today."
He continued, "Same old same old. Same campaign consultants and similar rhetoric that we’ve grown accustom to lately. It doesn’t have to be that way."
Ritter said he knows both candidates. Both are good people that he respects and Ritter said he will work with whichever candidate wins.
"But I also understand local government," Ritter said. "Tomorrow I am proud to vote for Carlee for Lafayette. I believe in her qualifications and I believe in her ability to move Lafayette Parish ahead."
Alm-LaBar responded on her Facebook page, saying she is honored to have Ritter's endorsement.
"I have so much respect for the great work Ken has done in the City of Youngsville," she said. "Ken and I have known each other for several years now, and I’ve had the privilege of speaking with him often over the last several months about how we can work together on parish issues.
"As your parish president, I look forward to working with Ken and the other mayors to coordinate on activities like drainage, fire protection, and traffic," she added.
Ritter is the only mayor in Lafayette to endorse a candidate in the mayor-president's race.
Both Alm-LaBar and Guillory have received support from other elected officials and former elected officials.