Marcus Bryant and Robert "Bob" Titus are headed to a runoff for House Disstrict 96 on Nov. 16.
Bryant, 42, said he's running for office to give a voice to the voiceless as others did for him when he was younger.
Although he now works as a lawyer, Bryant comes from a humble background. He only attended high school through 10th grade and later earned his high school equivalency diploma while studying paint and auto body at a vocational college. That's when mentors pushed him to enroll in a four-year university.
Bryant would eventually earn a bachelor's degree in English and a law degree from Southern University.
The New Iberia native and St. Martinville resident said his top three priorities as a candidate are to help the elderly, improve education and tackle infrastructure issues.
If elected, Bryant said he would make health care more affordable for those on a fixed income, devote resources to schools instead of jails, and improve roads, sewage and drainage.
Robert "Bob" Titus II, 63, said he's running for office because he's waited long enough for other politicians to do "something with an impact."
Titus owns a consulting company in New Iberia. He started his career working for Cleco and later worked in the casino industry and at UL's New Iberia Research Center before starting his own business.
He has a bachelor's degree in business management and "a lifetime of wisdom and experience."
The New Iberia resident said his top three priorities as a candidate are improving education, addressing infrastructure problems and easing up on restrictions.
If elected, Titus said education would be his top priority, closely followed by improving highways. He said he would also work to reduce rules and regulations that "seem unnecessary and infringe on the Constitutional rights of people," such as those that would restrict residents from painting their homes in whatever colors they wish.
