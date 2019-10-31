Early voting for the Nov. 16 elections in Louisiana starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
In Lafayette Parish, early voting is offered at one location, the Registrar of Voters Office, 1010 Lafayette St., in downtown Lafayette.
Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 2-9, with the exception of Sunday, Nov. 3, when the registrar's office is closed.
The Nov. 16 election is important for Lafayette Parish as well as Louisiana as voters will be selecting the next Lafayette Parish mayor-president and Louisiana governor.
Carlee Alm-LaBar and Josh Guillory are in the run-off for mayor-president.
Alm-LaBar, a no-party candidate from Lafayette, is a former development and planning director for Lafayette Consolidated Government, having worked during the administrations of former City-Parish President Joey Durel and current Mayor-President Joey Durel. This is her first political race.
Guillory, a Republican from Lafayette, is former lieutenant in the Louisiana National Guard who served in the Middle East and a family law attorney. In 2018, he challenged Congressman Clay Higgins, a fellow Republican who recently endorsed Guillory for mayor-president.
Two Lafayette City Council races will be decided Nov. 16. District 1 voters will select between incumbent Pat Lewis, a Democrat, and newcomer Mark Pope, a Republican. In District 5, two Democrats are facing off, Janet Jackson and Glenn Lazard.
One Lafayette Parish Council race is to be determined Nov. 16, District 3, which pits Republican Josh Carlson against fellow Republican Jeremy Hidalgo.
Also on the ballot in Lafayette Parish and statewide is the governor's race, where incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards faces challenger and political newcomer Eddie Rispone, a Republican, and Secretary of State, featuring incumbent Kyle Ardoin, a Republican, and challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Democrat.
Two state House seats that encompass parts of Lafayette Parish will be decided Nov. 16, including House District 31, which was vacated by Rep. Nancy Landry, a Republican who resigned to work as chief of staff for Ardoin. In the runoff for her seat are Jonathan Goudeau and Gus Rantz, both Republicans.
The other House seat up for grabs is District 48, the seat being vacated by Taylor Barras, a Republican. Vying for that seat are "Beau" Beaullieu and Ricky Gonsoulin, both Republicans.