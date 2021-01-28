Youngsville Council Member Jamey Abshire has resigned from his elected position to accept a leadership role in the parks and recreation department of Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Abshire, who also served as Youngsville's mayor pro tempore, will now supervise programs and maintenance at LCG's parks and recreation centers.
"This is an opportunity that I can't pass up," Abshire said during Youngsville's January council meeting. "It's a phenomenal opportunity, for myself, and to be able to truly help impact something that I hold near and dear to my heart, besides the city of Youngsville. It's something that I've sat back and did a lot of praying over, and it's a decision that hasn't come easily to me."
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter presented Abshire with a commemorative key to the city for his service.
"I'm proud of you," Ritter said. "I'm excited about what the future holds. I can't think of anybody better suited to have a position in parks and rec."
Abshire served on the Youngsville City Council for six years.
He pushed city leaders to start youth sports programs of its own. Now, the Youngsville Sports Complex has about 1,500 children who participate in seasonal activities at the complex.
"The success that we've had — just to start something and where we ended up — is a huge part of what you've put in it," said Youngsville Sports Complex Director Tim Robichaux. "We've been so blessed to have councilmen that are so into the sporting side. That's one of the reasons we've been so successful."
Abshire has served as a volunteer coach for about 25 years.
His fellow council members said he "always lights up" when talking about parks and recreation.
Abshire said he will continue to serve the people of Youngsville.
"I will be here. I do live in the community," Abshire said. "I still plan on being highly, highly involved. It just won't be able to be in an elected capacity."
On Monday, the Youngsville City Council is expected to approve a resolution for a special election to fill Abshire's vacant seat for Youngsville's Division A.
Qualifying for the Oct. 9 primary election would take place July 14-16. If necessary, a runoff election would take place on Nov. 13.
The council is also expected to nominate and appoint a new mayor pro tempore during the special meeting, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Youngsville City Hall.