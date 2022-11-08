Jan-Scott Richard won reelection Tuesday as mayor of the city of Scott. According to unofficial results, he received 60% of the votes while fellow Republican Troy Bergeron received 40%.
Richard began his public service in 2011 after winning an October 2010 race for an at-large seat on the Scott City Council. At the time he was registered as no party, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State Office.
Running for mayor of Scott in November 2018 as a Republican, Richard defeated incumbent Purvis Morrison, a Democrat, by 23 votes in an election with a 59% turnout. He sought a second term as mayor in Tuesday's election.
"I swore under oath in 2019 to lead with dignity, honesty and transparency," Richard said in his campaign announcement. "I have fulfilled all these commitments during unprecedented times with a worldwide pandemic, an economic downturn and a multitude of storms. The city of Scott, under my leadership, has continued to grow, prosper and thrive while continuing our progressive mission."