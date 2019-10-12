Republican Bryan Tabor will represent District 1 for the new Lafayette Parish Council after defeating his only challenger, Republican Keith Kishbaugh, a builder and developer.
Tabor, who is retired but owns a plumbing business run by his sons, will be a member of the first dedicated council for the parish since the city and parish consolidated in 1996.
He will represent District 1, which spans the northern section of Lafayette Parish, including Carencro.
The successful campaign to split up the Lafayette City-Parish Council last year centered on the city of Lafayette’s lack of a dedicated council, an anomaly among the parish’s six municipalities. That Lafayette Parish also lacked its own council was less often discussed. Still, voters elected the first Parish Council in more than two decades during Saturday's election.
The implications of a dedicated Parish Council will span a range of issues, including two that have recently provoked hot debate: drainage and libraries. Those two priorities have been frequently pitted against each other over the past year, revealing underlying political dynamics within the existing consolidated council.
