Republican Andy Naquin was elected Saturday to represent District 2 on the Lafayette City Council, defeating incumbent City-Parish Councilman Bruce Conque, no party.
Congue and Naquin have taken turns representing this part of Lafayette. Conque, in October 2003, defeated incumbent Jerry Trumps to claim the seat. He was re-elected in October 2007 but stepped down in 2008 to work for the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerc. Same Doré replaced him but lost reelection to Naquin in October 2011.
After retiring, Conque reclaimed the council seat in a November 2015 election in which he unseated Naquin by a narrow 44 votes.
The new Lafayette City Council takes office in January.