As Lafayette celebrates the return of Festival International de Louisiane, a property tax that funds the Downtown Development Authority was renewed with 71.15% of the votes.
According to the Secretary of State's website, 111 voted n favor of the renewal and 45 voted against the property tax. Only 156 people voted in person Saturday, marking a 24% turnout.
The tax will be collected for 15 years before going back to voters.
It was a small election. Only 634 voters registered in five Lafayette precincts were eligible to vote on the 15-mill tax that is expected to generate $447,840 this year for the DDA.
Early voting ended Sunday with only 80 votes cast, according to Charlene Menard, Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters. That's a 12.6% turnout. It's not unusual to have very low turnout when there's only a single item on the ballot and it's not a parishwide or citywide issue.
Most of the money generated by the tax is spent on operations, which includes salaries and benefits, office supplies and such, DDA CEO Anita Begnaud said Monday.
