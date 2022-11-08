Charlotte Stemmans Clavier will replace Glenn Brasseaux as mayor of Carencro.
According to unofficial election results, Clavier received 52% of the votes, while challenger Don Chauvin received 48%.
Brasseaux was mayor for 19 years before he announced his retirement in February, citing health issues.
Clavier, a Republican, is a local business owner and served as mayor pro tempore of the city from 1999 until 2003.
Chauvin, also a Republican, has been serving as Carencro's city manager for the past six years and previously was a Carencro fire chief.