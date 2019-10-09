Drones are officially grounded Election Day, at least near voting locations.

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said the Louisiana Secretary of State and attorneys are advising candidates and their supporters they cannot fly drones advertising candidates over voting locations Saturday.

Several candidates, Perret said, have asked if they can fly drones pulling campaign signs above voting precincts election day.

"We feel we are on solid legal ground that there are some FAA regulations and state law" that prohibit it, he said.

The FAA requires the registration of drones, Perret said, and requires drones to be flown below 400 feet.

State election laws say you cannot campaign within 600 feet from the entrance to voting locations, he said.

"So any drone activity would not be legal," Perret said.

The state law prohibiting campaigning within 600 feet of a polling location's entrance, he added, applies to the placement of signs unless they are on private property.

Voters also are not allowed to wear shirts promoting a candidate's election inside a polling place, he said.

Anyone with questions or concerns Saturday should bring it to the attention of the commissioner in charge of the polling location, Perret said, or call the Clerk of Court Office at 291-6400.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Lafayette Parish voters are encouraged to visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/ to find out where they vote and the Lafayette Parish Council district and Lafayette City Council district they are in. The nine-district city-parish council is being replaced with a five-district parish council and five-district city council for the first time with this election. The link will display your voting precinct and location and provide a sample ballot specific to you.