Drainage, infrastructure and business were top of mind during a Thursday forum for Broussard's mayoral and city council candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Only seven of the 16 candidates running for office showed up for the Broussard Chamber of Commerce event, which was held at the Broussard campus of Our Savior's Church and streamed live on the Acadiana Open Channel.
"The Broussard Chamber of Commerce understands the magnitude, importance and urgency in identifying the next dynamic leaders of our city," said Chamber of Commerce President Stacy Romero. "So my team and I have planned this forum as an opportunity for voters to hear directly from the candidates and prepare to make informed decisions at the polls on Nov. 8."
Every city council and mayoral candidate who qualified for the election was invited in writing to participate in the forum, Romero said. Moderator and local radio personality Bernadette Lee later noted that Council Member "Angel" Racca, who is running for re-election of the District 1 council seat, could not attend because she was sick. The absence of other candidates was not addressed.
Although two candidates are running for mayor and each seat on the council, just one candidate was represented for each race at the forum — except for District 1, which had neither incumbent Racca nor challenger Jeremy Frederick in attendance.
Also missing were Corey Morgan, a newcomer challenging Ray Bourque for the position of mayor; Charles Sharma, a newcomer running for the District 2 seat; Jesse Regan, an incumbent seeking re-election for District 3; Heather Girouard, a newcomer vying for District 4; Ryan Romero, a newcomer for District 5; Kody Allen, a newcomer for District 6; and "Jeff" Delahoussaye, an incumbent running for the at-large position.
Candidates were asked a series of questions submitted by members of the community.
In response to one of the questions, each candidate in attendance shared his qualifications and experiences that he believed make him right for the position.
Ray Gary, who holds the District 6 seat and is challenging Delahoussaye for the at-large seat, pointed to his experience as a business owner and his philanthropy work in addition to his 12 years serving on the city council.
Jeremy Foco, a newcomer who is running for District 6, said his father taught him to be a team player and be fair, which has been how he has built a name for himself as a contractor.
District 2 incumbent David Bonin said his years on the city council, his experience as a small business owner and his willingness to listen to constituents are what qualify him for reelection.
Mark Ste. Marie, a newcomer running for District 3, sees himself as a visionary who can tell a good joke, spread the love in his community and prevent flooding.
District 4 incumbent Michael Rabon said he believes in working together to benefit his constituents, such as forming a committee to help those who cannot afford to remove or maintain large trees on their property.
David Forbes, a newcomer running for District 5, pointed to hard work and honesty as values instilled in him growing up, his experience managing a multi-million dollar company budget and serving on a planning and zoning committee.
Bourque, who is seeking reelection as mayor, said there's no substitution for experience, noting he's served the city of Broussard for 12 years, has owned a local business for 25 years and has lived in Broussard for 51 years.
Every candidate who qualified for the Broussard races is a Republican except for Rabon, who is a Democrat.
Lee thanked those who participated in the forum and listened to the candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
"This is how communities get better and better and better," Lee said. "And that's because people suit up and they show up."